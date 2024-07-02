Metropolitan Hotel overhaul: business reveals renovation ideas for site

Business owners have revealed plans for the Metropolitan Hotel in the centre of Bendigo.
It comes after long-time publican Andrew Lethlean sold up and declared a tilt for the federal seat of Bendigo.
The new business has confirmed it wants to start a Sporting Globe Bar & Grill in Bendigo.
The outfit already has restaurants across the east coast and in Western Australia and markets itself online as "a place where fans, fanatics, friends and families can gather and celebrate their passion for sport".
The Bendigo Advertiser approached the business group for comment about plans submitted to Bendigo's council, but it declined to comment.
The group would like the council's permission to make a number of changes including to the external signage, the removal of a Bull Street roller door and replacements on a doorway.
The alterations would not affect historically significant parts of the heritage-protected site, new owners told the council.
The Metropolitan Hotel arose in 1861 and the owners said new signage would respect the building's age.
Changes inside could include stripping back much of the main bar's benchtop joinery and putting a new finish on, new owners told the council.
Part of the bar closest to what is currently the kitchen would be extended out towards what the Metro used as a bistro dining area.
A number of walls would go so that the kitchen, some toilets and an upstairs area could get changed.
Those changes would not need the council's planning permission as they were inside, the business group's heritage expert said.
The ground floor fireplace and outdoor area would remain.
People would still be able to dine on the balcony.
The business group did not want to up the number of patrons allowed on site or change trading hours.
Bendigo's council is considering the plans and is expected to make a decision at a later date.
