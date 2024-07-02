Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Excitement builds for AFLW legend Erin Phillips ahead of Marong appearance

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 2 2024 - 1:25pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFLW legend Erin Phillips will play for Marong in the CVFL on Sunday as part of the "Carlton Draft" campaign. Picture supplied
AFLW legend Erin Phillips will play for Marong in the CVFL on Sunday as part of the "Carlton Draft" campaign. Picture supplied

AFLW legend Erin Phillips says she is "nervous but excited" to pull on the boots for Marong in the CVFL this Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.