Excitement builds for AFLW legend Erin Phillips ahead of Marong appearance

AFLW legend Erin Phillips says she is "nervous but excited" to pull on the boots for Marong in the CVFL this Sunday.
The two-time AFLW league best and fairest winner will play for the Panthers as part of the "Carlton Draft" campaign, which sees footy legends suit up at community clubs for a one-off appearance.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser ahead of Sunday's clash against Golden Square at Malone Park, Phillips said she can't wait to get involved with the Panthers community.
"I didn't think I'd be playing so soon after retiring, but I'm really excited and a bit nervous," Phillips said.
"My family is all coming up to watch, and I can't wait to meet my new teammates.
"I've had a look at our team list, and it has a good mix of older and younger players.
"If I can help those younger players in any way, it will be a very rewarding experience for me."
The Panthers hope Phillips' presence will be enough to get them over the line against the second-place Bulldogs.
In their first CVFL season, the Panthers have struggled results-wise but did record a fantastic maiden win against White Hills in round ten.
More importantly than the results, the Panthers are establishing the building blocks of a successful senior women's football program.
As coach of her daughter's under-8s side, Phillips is acutely aware of how significant days like these are to local footy clubs.
"It's very important for me to give back to the game that's been an integral part of my life," Phillips said.
"I know how important community footy is, as I coach my daughters' under-8 side, so I'm conscious of how much time volunteers put in.
"I adore being able to give back, but I never thought I'd be playing community footy following my AFLW career, so that makes me super excited to do something I didn't expect I'd be doing."
Phillips is only recently out of the game, having retired at the end of 2023, with her last match played on November 4.
It means unlike some former players who've been a part of the "Carlton Draft" in the past, Phillips is still in tip-top shape and is very likely to heavily influence the contest.
"Hopefully, I can come in and have a decent game, as I think I'm still in reasonable shape," she said.
"I love exercise and staying healthy, but in terms of running any 2km time trials in preparation, I've steered well clear of that.
"It's always fun getting bits of advice from past 'Carlton Draft' players and the big one from all of them is just not to get injured in the first five minutes."
Phillips is the first former AFLW player in the "Carlton Draft's" campaign history.
The Panthers were one of over 100 teams that applied to secure the three-time AFLW premiership player's services.
Phillips will be the first of two "Carlton Draft" players in Bendigo local footy this year, with former St Kilda player Leigh Montagna to play for Castlemaine against Kangaroo Flat in the BFNL on August 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.