Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

We're not a one man team: Wilkinson backs Bears to finish season strongly

AB
By Adam Bourke
July 2 2024 - 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Mellington is unlikely to play again this season because of a serious hamstring injury. Picture by Darren Howe
Josh Mellington is unlikely to play again this season because of a serious hamstring injury. Picture by Darren Howe

Bears Lagoon-Serpentine coach Jake Wilkinson is confident his side can win the LVFNL premiership despite the loss of star full-forward Josh Mellington.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.