New home in a cherished Strathdale street

Built by Lansell Homes, this new abode benefits from excellent craftsmanship and it is filled with high-end appliances and luxurious finishes.
The facade includes a raised portico with stained timber and tactile rendered columns, along with an impressive large front door.
The home has high ceilings throughout along with beautiful flooring and warm downlighting.
A formal entrance hall leads you past the main bedroom which has a walk-in robe and an ensuite with a dual vanity.
The other bedrooms each have a built-in robe plus there's a linen cupboard, a broom cupboard and a step-in pantry.
At the end of the hall you'll enter the open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The kitchen has a freestanding 900mm dual-fuel cooker, a double bowl top-mount sink, and an undermount rangehood, along with stone benchtops and designer tapware which are also in both the bathroom and ensuite.
At the back there's an under-roof outdoor entertaining area and an easy-care rear yard. The 6.5x6m double garage has direct access to the home, and a door to the yard.
Harley Street its sought-after for its natural charm, and it's close to many places including the Harley Street Café, Strathdale Park, Kennington Reservoir, Kennington Village, Strath Hill, and Strath Village.
