Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Bank boss to depart, new CEO to get $1.5m plus incentives

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 2 2024 - 5:51pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marnie Baker is leaving the Bendigo Bank's top role after six years. Picture supplied
Marnie Baker is leaving the Bendigo Bank's top role after six years. Picture supplied

Bendigo Bank's boss is on her way out the door.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.