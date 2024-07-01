Culture 'bumps up against law' in case of refugee's persistent IVO breaches

A man has been sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to two months jail after pleading guilty to breaching an intervention order in order to be with his children.
The court heard the 35-year-old had not recently been accused of aggressive or abusive behaviour towards his former partner, who was protected by the IVO, although he had been charged with recklessly causing injury and threatening to kill her in the past.
According to defence lawyer Damien Roberts, his client's most recent act of violence had been to throw a wine cask towards the woman in February 2023.
Mr Roberts' quoted from a recent statement in which she said her former partner hadn't "done anything to hurt the house or hurt me".
"He's just been here while I work to provide everything for the house and my kids," she said.
But the court heard that on June 6 this year police received a triple-0 call from the woman asking them to come and arrest the man.
He had been staying at the family home for about three months and despite being asked by her many times refused to leave, she told officers.
After being interviewed at the Bendigo police station and bailed the following day, the man had gone straight back to the house and stayed there until June 30, the prosecution said.
The woman's intervention order included conditions enabling her former partner to continue to care for the children, Mr Roberts explained, and she would often text and ask him to look after them, even picking him up from his share house.
The man had also been summoned by his children, with his young son recently asking his father to come because he was scared and alone, Mr Roberts said.
The arrangement between the former partners worked up to a point, the lawyer said, but ran into trouble when the woman asked the man to leave and he refused.
"It's all fine when it's fine, then when it's not, I think she picks up the phone and calls the police," he said.
"This is the pattern we're in, and as you say, it's a revolving door."
The court heard the accused, who appeared from the dock after being arrested on Sunday, June 30 and spending the night in custody, had accumulated 17 pages of criminal history for similar offences.
The man, who arrived in Australia as a refugee in 2009, had experienced "lifelong trauma" in Burma and Thailand, and had a diagnosis of severe, untreated PTSD which was exacerbated by intergenerational trauma, Mr Roberts said.
According to a psychological assessment provided to the court, these factors and "a fatalistic attitude" impaired his judgement, leaving him "totally dedicated to the care of his children with little fear of legal consequences".
Magistrate Dominic Lennon observed that the man's "cultural imperatives bump up against the harsh reality of Australian law," but noted that he had now been in Australia for 15 years.
Despite his breaches being at the lower end of the spectrum of severity, the offender had displayed a "flagrant disregard" for the orders of the court, the magistrate said, pointing out that the maximum penalty for persistently breaching an order was five years imprisonment.
The man, despite having previously been jailed for one month for breaching court orders, "still regards himself as above the law," the magistrate said.
Mr Lennon rejected the defence lawyer's submission that his client receive a fine, but noting his guilty plea, experience of trauma and history of disadvantage, sentenced him to two months in jail less one day already spent in jail.
