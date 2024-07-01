Bendigo Advertiser
Culture 'bumps up against law' in case of refugee's persistent IVO breaches

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 2 2024 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
Forecourt of the Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Forecourt of the Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A man has been sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to two months jail after pleading guilty to breaching an intervention order in order to be with his children.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

