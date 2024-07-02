Addlem scoops the pool in Bendigo East swimming awards

Bendigo East Swimming Club honoured the best performed swimmers of the 2023-24 season at its annual awards night.
Talented swimmer and junior coach Marley Addlem was rewarded for a standout season in and out of the pool.
Addlem won the proficiency, achievement and graded championship award for females 12-16 years, she was the 100m graded champion for A-grade butterfly, breaststroke and freestyle, the age champion for 200m individual medley awards and female age champion for the 16 years age group.
The Year 11 student at East Loddon P-12 was presented with one of the club's most prestigious awards - the Andrew Jones Memorial Trophy as the female champion of champions.
Throughout the season Bendigo East saw a marked improvement in records.
Club members broke 252 records for the season, up from 112 records the previous season.
Bendigo East best performers for the 2023-34 season:
Henry Allan: 12-16 years male 100m graded champion for A-grade butterfly, backstroke and freestyle. Records - two Victorian all-comers, one country age, one country open, one country event, 48 district, 59 club, three district event, one school sport Victoris and three event records.
Cameron Jordan: 17-and-over male 50m graded champion for A-grade breaststroke and freestyle. Records - two country open, three country age, two country event, 11 district, 12 club, 3 district event and three event records.
Austin Robbins: 17-and-over male 50m graded champion for A-grade butterfly. Records - one country event, two district, nine club and two district event records.
Telani Bibby: 17-and-over female 50m graded champion for A-grade butterfly and backstroke. Records - one country event, one club and one district record.
Stephanie Moran: one country event, one district and 14 club records.
Azia Fong-Sutton: four district, five club and two district event records.
Jett Bird: four district and nine club records.
Sebastian Mansfield: 12-16 years male 100m graded champion for A-grade breaststroke and C-grade butterfly. Two district event records.
Gus Addlem: 12-16 years male 100m graded champion for B-grade freestyle and D-grade breaststroke. Two district event records.
Wil Anderson: 12-16 years male 100m graded champion for B-grade backstroke and D-grade butterfly. One district event record.
Mac Malone: 12-16 years male 100m graded champion for C-grade breaststroke. Two district event records.
Zarah Reynolds: 12-16 years female 100m graded champion for A-grade backstroke and B-grade butterfly. Two district event records.
Elliot Bird: two district event records.
Holly Hembrow: two district event records.
Audrey Hogan: 12-16 years female 100m graded champion for B-grade breaststroke and one district event record.
Ella Tyrrell: 12-16 years female 100m graded champion for C-grade freestyle and one district event record.
Lauren Davenport: 11-and-under female 50m graded champion for A-grade breaststroke and freestyle and one district event record.
Stella McIntosh: 11-and-under female 50m graded champion for A-grade butterfly and B-grade backstroke and freestyle and one district event record.
Miley Bird: 11-and-under female 50m graded champion for A-grade backstroke and one district event record.
Wren Malone: one district event record.
Makayla Soko: 28 club records.
Todd Robbins: one club record.
Charlie Whitsed: one event record.
Xander Janse van Rensburg: one event record.
Duke Thurgood: one event record.
Bowie Thurgood: one event record.
