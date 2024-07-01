Previously 'crappy' playspace popular after 'pleasing' makeover

A North Bendigo playground that was branded "Bendigo's crappiest" by one frustrated local, looks to have forfeited the title after a recently-completed council upgrade.
Prouses Road Recreation Reserve, next to Kalianna School on Prouses Road, recently reopened after a makeover and has been attracting good numbers of visitors since.
"It's so nice to see kids actually using the space," said local resident Bonnie Parker, who was a passionate champion of the cause of an upgrade.
In February this year the young mother told the Advertiser she was unwilling to even take her dog to the park because it was "full of broken glass, weeds and dead space" and lacked a fence to shield it from nearby traffic.
"You never really see anyone parked there," she had said.
However, since workers removed the fence after work was finished on June 19, there had been kids playing there all the time, she said last week.
"I've never seen it so busy. Almost every time I've driven past there have been kids there."
Because its classification as a "neighbourhood level play space" under City of Greater Bendigo management policy entitles the playground's users only to "basic equipment", there is no new toilet block or even a rubbish bin, as locals had requested.
Nor have a barbecue, multipurpose court or pump track been installed there.
But the playground is now protected from the busy road with "native barriers" of logs and large rocks to stop runaway traffic careening into it.
A planting of shrubs is set to provide a more significant screen when it grows.
The playspace has a range of new equipment, a surface covering of fine tanbark and a bench for sitting.
While Ms Parker wasn't "100 per cent satisfied with [the council's] version of safety bollards for traffic," she was "certainly pleased with the overall outcome" of the upgrade.
"The council has planted some great natives around the area too, which will look amazing once established," she said.
The COGB previously told the Advertiser that having reached the end of its life the playground had been allocated $120,000 in the 2023/2024 budget for renewal.
It seems likely that pressure from proactive local residents accelerated the process.
The residents, which aim to counter the legacy of a seemingly lower standard of service in the low socioeconomic area, hope to also see the large, bare reserve area adjoining the playground "softened up".
At the moment it isn't good for much besides shot-put practice.
Meanwhile, planning and negotiations on a long-running complex project led by the Friends of Ironbark Gully to develop a trail connecting the reserve to other Ironbark Gully tracks and green spaces, are continuing.
