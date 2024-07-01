Battle for Bendigo kicks off in fed arena

The first volleys have been fired in the battle for Bendigo with the announcement that Andrew Lethlean will be the National's candidate in the next federal election .
The former owner of The Metropolitan Hotel and owner of The Social Bar is well known around Bendigo. He has also been involved in local sport communities, including tennis and golf. Earlier this year the keen golfer lined up for the Axedale Pro-Am.
Mr Lethlean said he's up for the challenge of running against Labor's Lisa Chesters, who has been the incumbent for 11 years.
Interesting times ahead.
While we're on politics, Premier and Member for Bendigo East, Jacinta Allan is the second highest paid politician in the country after getting a 3.5 per cent pay rise. The bump takes Ms Allan's pay to just less than $500,000.
Jonathan Magrath reports that police are still looking for members of a group of kids who allegedly went on a cross-country joyride that ended when the car crashed into a Kangaroo Flat house.
In sport, Adam Bourke writes that a valiant effort from Bendigo City left coach Greg Thomas proud of his players. "Everyone was flat after the game because we wanted to be the first team to knock them [Lara] off."
And Nathan Spicer has crunched the Premier Data and backed up our statement that Sandhurst's Lachlan Tardrew's last quarter was one of the best you'll see in country footy.
Juanita Greville, Editor
