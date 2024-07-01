Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Ernst added to inter-league squad after first round of cuts, VAFA name 24

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 1 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square skipper Jayden Burke (left), Sandhurst's Cooper Smith and Strathfieldsaye's Caleb Ernst have all made the cut for the BFNL inter-league training squad of 33 for this week.
Golden Square skipper Jayden Burke (left), Sandhurst's Cooper Smith and Strathfieldsaye's Caleb Ernst have all made the cut for the BFNL inter-league training squad of 33 for this week.

The Bendigo Football Netball League inter-league squad has been whittled down to 33 players ahead of Saturday's clash against the Victorian Amateur Football Association.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.