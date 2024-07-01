Ernst added to inter-league squad after first round of cuts, VAFA name 24

The Bendigo Football Netball League inter-league squad has been whittled down to 33 players ahead of Saturday's clash against the Victorian Amateur Football Association.
Having not been selected in the initial squad of 61, Caleb Ernst has been added after his return to the Strathfieldsaye senior side in the past month, having played for Coburg in the VFL until mid-May.
Ernst will be in the mix for the ruck position in a squad without a recognised ruckman following Braidon Blake (concussion), Brayden Frost, Jonty Neaves, and Toby Roberts all pulling out or missing the cut.
The Storm have the most players represented in the squad (eight), while Sandhurst and Golden Square have the next most with six.
Castlemaine's only representative is coach Michael Hartley, and for Eaglehawk, defender Charlie Langford is their sole member.
Strathfieldsaye senior coach Luke Freeman, Golden Square senior coach Brad Eaton, BFNL legend Shannon Geary, and former Kangaroo Flat senior coach Jason Stevens form the assistant coaching panel.
BFNL inter-league head coach Ashley Connick elaborated on how the week will pan out.
"The coaching group will sit down after training on Tuesday night and pick a rough draft of the side," Connick told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"But we're still waiting on a couple of guys just to see how they go through the week, so we've got a few contingencies, which is why the squad is still around the 30 mark.
"We'll probably go through both training nights with this squad, then pick the final side from there to try and keep it as normal a club week as possible."
The final 22 will be announced following Thursday training where players will be presented with their jumpers.
Bendigo Umpires Association officials Jack Anderson (field), Darren Poke (goal), Charlie Bannan, and Logan Poke (both boundary) will be sent as the BFNL's allotment of umpires.
Meanwhile, the VAFA announced a team of 24 last Thursday, which will be reduced by two more this Friday.
As you'd expect, the VAFA's starting listed midfield appears to be of high quality.
Old Trinity's Charles Beasley has played eight games in the VFL for Coburg in 2024, ruck rover Liam Conway three for Williamstown, and ruckman Oscar Roberts of Caufield Grammar played for Port Melbourne a fortnight ago.
The current 24 consists of 18 players from the VAFA's Premier B competition, while the other six named play in the league's Premier C, Division 1, Division 2, and Division 3 competitions.
Current Fitzroy coach Luke Mahoney will lead them.
Speaking to VAFA.com.au, Mahoney said they have put together a balanced list.
"The team has a great blend of experience and youth," Mahoney said.
"We've tried to identify guys we feel can rise to play at this level.
"We know Bendigo will have a strong and experienced midfield, so we are heading in with a ruck combination to give us an opportunity to win the ball at stoppage.
"This match will be the equivalent of a high-level Premier game, and I believe we've picked guys who can thrive in the equivalent of a Premier Final."
The match will be played at Elsternwick Park on Saturday from 2.10pm.
Michael Hartley (Castlemaine)
Charlie Langford (Eaglehawk)
Jack Reaper (Gisborne)
Jed Denahy (Gisborne)
Pat McKenna (Gisborne)
Zac Vescovi (Gisborne)
Jack Stewart (Golden Square)
Jayden Burke (Golden Square)
Jordan Rosengren (Golden Square)
Macey Eaton (Golden Square)
Ricky Monti (Golden Square)
Tom Strauch (Golden Square)
Luke Ellings (Kangaroo Flat)
Jack Lefroy (Kangaroo Flat)
Coby Perry (Maryborough)
Kya Lanfranchi (Maryborough)
Cobi Maxted (Sandhurst)
Cooper Smith (Sandhurst)
Fergus Greene (Sandhurst)
Jake McLean (Sandhurst)
Lachlan Tardrew (Sandhurst)
Isaac Ruff (Sandhurst)
Brock Harvey (South Bendigo)
Brody Haddow (South Bendigo)
Isaiah Miller (South Bendigo)
Cooper Jones (Strathfieldsaye)
Daniel Clohesy (Strathfieldsaye)
James Schischka (Strathfieldsaye)
Lachlan Ratcliffe (Strathfieldsaye)
Lachlan Gill (Strathfieldsaye)
Matt Harvey (Strathfieldsaye)
Caleb Ernst (Strathfieldsaye)
Malik Gordon (Strathfieldsaye)
