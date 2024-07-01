Jolliffe, Carrod on target with big bags of goals in CVFLW

Two CVFLW forwards had big days in front of goal in a lopsided round of matches.
Golden Square's Paynton Jolliffe kicked 13 goals and Sandhurst's Amanda Carrod bagged 12 goals on a day when the average margin across the four games was 147 points.
Jolliffe, the league's leading goalkicker, took her season tally to 58 in Square's 26.15 (171) to 1.0 (6) win over North Bendigo at Atkins Street.
Tayla Moore added six goals for Square, while Carly Geary and Gemma Roberts were their best players in a commanding performance.
Alisha Lourie kicked North's only goal in the final quarter and Kayla-Brea McIntosh, Roweena Ilsley and Hannah McKenzie battled hard for the home side.
Carrod's 12-goal haul was the highlight of Sandhurst's 29.13 (187) to 0.0 (0) win over White Hills.
Chelsea Reeves also played well with seven goals for Sandhurst, while Chloe Naughton, Lily Campbell and Ruby Campbell were key contributors.
An understrength White Hills line-up was best served by Hannah Ripper, Kara Kane and Kadeisha Smith.
Reigning premier Castlemaine outclassed Bendigo Thunder by 124 points at Camp Reserve.
Rachael Stubbings, Abbey Bertram and Jemma Finning were superb for the undefeated Pies in the 19.18 (132) to 1.2 (8) victory.
Tiffany Bradley kicked six goals for Castlemaine to be the best forward on the ground.
Nikeah Anderson was the Thunder's goalkicker, while Emily Galtieri, Alannah Leach and Ruby Kelly played well against high-quality opposition.
Woorinen moved ahead of Eaglehawk into third place on the ladder with a 112-point win over Marong.
Brydi Lewis kicked five goals in an impressive 16.16 (112) to 0.0 (0) win.
Katelyn Hazlett, Madison Johnston and Charlotte Williams had the most impact for the Tigers, while Bridget Chalkley, Bianca Bourke and Kyrah Paxton were solid for the Panthers.
Marong now looks forward to next Sunday's home game against Golden Square.
AFLW champion Erin Phillips will play for Marong as part of the Carlton Draft program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.