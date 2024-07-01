'Kick in the teeth': Huntly residents vow to fight on over flood setback

Flood-weary Huntly residents will continue to fight to prevent any more building on floodplains despite the Bendigo council knocking back a petition on the issue.
Resident Debbie Dean described council's stance as a "kick in the teeth" and vowed to "keep niggling away until they do something".
At the June 2024 meeting City of Greater Bendigo councillors voted unanimously against a blanket ban on approving new developments in floodplain areas saying each application should be assessed on its merits.
"We've lost three cars and so much of the garden," an emotional Ms Dean said.
"I'm living in the back half of a house that will be demolished shortly. We've had no heating at all."
She said her insurance claim had been finalised but was still not sure if it is enough to cover the repairs.
Ms Dean has had meetings with council staff and councillors and while they had leant a sympathetic ear to her plight, she felt Huntly residents were still getting nowhere on the issue.
"I realise there is a shortage of houses and we need to build," she said.
"But to keep building on floodplains, there's nowhere for the water to sit. The water used to sit on the floodplains but if it's now 70 per cent structure, there's only 30 per cent where the water can settle.
"The biggest thing is the drainage. The road breaks away and gets compacted in the stormwater drain and that's a problem.
"People are going in to clean out drains and all it needs is one big washback ... someone will die."
Ms Dean said Huntly residents were now looking for candidates to run in the October local government election.
"Council need to stand up and be counted," she said. "If they do, the likelihood of them getting back in is good.
"We are looking for candidates to run to look after people out here."
Ms Dean said she had approached Member for Bendigo East and Premier Jacinta Allan's office and was directed to the Victorian inspectorate and the ombudsman.
"I've met with (Nationals' Member for Northern Victoria) Gaelle Broad twice and she was fantastic," Ms Dean said.
"She's taking up the fight. It should be Jacinta Allan. It's her area.
"We're losing faith but we're not going away."
Another Epsom/Huntly resident, Mick Allen, is also refusing to give up the fight. It was his petition that was presented to council and ultimately knocked back.
He and several other flood-affected residents met with federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters recently to air their concerns.
Mr Allen's house in Huntly has been flooded in the past but his main concern is for his neighbours.
"My place is pretty good. The hole in the levee wall has been repaired," he said.
"The next flood I'll be out helping them (neighbours)."
He has also raised concerns over Back Creek and the Racecourse Creek Levee.
At their June meeting, councillors knocked back calls to clear trees from a section of Back Creek, after council officers warned attempts to clear vegetation or reshape the waterway would "likely need to be led by, or at a minimum have strong support of, the state government and their agents".
However, council did vote to raise concerns about post-disaster funding with a state parliament inquiry and press for a host of improvements including rebuilding infrastructure to be more resilient than before and a rethink on recovery programs.
Cr David Fagg acknowledged the difficulties recent disasters had brought but said not all land on all floodplains were the same.
"However ... I do think action needs to be taken on ensuring compliance on ... stormwater infrastructure," he said.
