Publican endorsed as Nationals candidate for the federal seat of Bendigo

Former owner of The Metropolitan Hotel and current owner of The Social Bar Andrew Lethlean will contest the seat of Bendigo at the next federal election.
Mr Lethlean was unveiled as the Nationals candidate for Bendigo on Monday, July 1 after being elected unopposed.
He said he wanted to take "common sense to Canberra" and use his small business experience to develop policies to benefit regional communities.
The Labor Party's Lisa Chesters has held the seat of Bendigo for the past 11 years but Mr Lethlean says he is up for the challenge.
"As The Nationals' candidate for Bendigo, I will be someone that you can depend on, someone that is respectful and friendly and someone that will step up to make a difference for our community," he said.
"Families across the goldfields region are struggling with cost of living pressures and we need a stronger voice in federal parliament to make sure our concerns are being heard."
Mr Lethlean said the Bendigo region had been "taken for granted by the Labor Party as a so-called safe seat".
"As the party which is 100 per cent focused on the future of regional Australia, I believe The Nationals can be trusted to deliver for the residents of Bendigo, Castlemaine, Kyneton and their surrounding townships," he said.
"I'm excited by the chance to contest the next election."
Mr Lethlean has managed hospitality businesses in Bendigo for more than 30 years.
He has been involved in local sport communities, including tennis and golf, and he competed earlier this year at the Axedale Pro-Am.
He sold The Metropolitan Hotel in March 2024, saying the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of foot traffic in Bendigo's CBD had affected the business.
Mr Lethlean also previously owned late-night Bendigo venues Tonic Bar, Victoria Lane and nightclub Star Bar.
Nationals leader David Littleproud said winning the Bendigo seat would be a "big task" for the party.
"The Nationals are all about identifying local champions who are passionate about the future of their communities and backing them to make a difference in Federal Parliament," he said.
"Andrew Lethlean knows what it's like to run a family business and create jobs for local people.
"He's an outstanding candidate and I'm looking forward to campaigning alongside him to get rid of this government which has made life more difficult for regional people."
Mr Lethlean said he aimed to develop a "positive plan for the future of Bendigo and central Victoria" in the coming months.
So far, the candidates vying for Lisa Chesters' seat are Mr Lethlean and Matt Evans for the Liberals.
Ms Chesters has held the seat since the 2013 federal election and has been re-elected three times.
In 2022, she retained the seat with a 3.3 per cent swing.
The federal election can be held on or before September 27, 2025.
