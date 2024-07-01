Bendigo Advertiser
Federal Election

Publican endorsed as Nationals candidate for the federal seat of Bendigo

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 1 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 2:00pm
Andrew Lethlean in March 2024, outside the former Metropolitan Hotel on Bull Street, Bendigo.
Andrew Lethlean in March 2024, outside the former Metropolitan Hotel on Bull Street, Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe

Former owner of The Metropolitan Hotel and current owner of The Social Bar Andrew Lethlean will contest the seat of Bendigo at the next federal election.

