Tardrew and Bernacki's brilliant battle, Perry tops disposals again

The Bendigo Advertiser has run its eye over the key stats from round 11 of the BFNL, according to Premier Data.
The two best players in the BFNL went head to head on Saturday in a mouthwatering midfield battle.
Sandhurst's Lachlan Tardrew might have just won the battle, having a slightly better game than Gisborne counterpart Brad Bernacki, but Bernacki won the war with the Bulldogs sneaking over the line by six points.
The Bendigo Advertiser described Tardrew's last quarter as one of the best you'll see in country footy.
Only eight possessions - which is still nothing to shirk at - might dispel that, but his impact from those possessions plus his six clearances and three score involvements felt immense as he almost dragged the Dragons back from oblivion.
Trailing by 27 points at the final change, the Dragons scored every time they entered their forward 50 in the last quarter.
Ten times for 6.4 (40).
Going back to Bernacki and Tardrew, the star pair had 36 disposals each, with Bernacki having eight inside 50s, seven clearances, and 156 ranking points.
Of Tardrew's 36 disposals, 28 were contested as he amassed 11 inside 50s, nine tackles, 183 ranking points and an incredible 19 clearances.
Tardrew combined with the much improved Lachlan Hood for 35 of the Dragon's 64 to 48 clearances on the day.
Hood was superb and should have locked in a starting midfield position even when Noah Walsh returns after his 28 disposal, 16 clearance, eight tackle and 138 ranking points performance.
Despite the importance of the midfield in the tight slog, Bulldogs forward Pat McKenna had the most influence on the game with 22 disposals, nine marks, five goals, and 129 ranking points.
Big props to debutant ruckman Boyd Nalder, who, along with Jack Scanlon and Zac Denahy, did the job on Connor Sexton to win the hit-outs 90-41.
Nalder has patiently bided his time behind Braidon Blake, and the reigning back-to-back BFNL reserve's best and fairest showed he is a more than capable backup, having 40 hit-outs.
Overall, the Bulldogs controlled possession for larger chunks of the contest, accumulating 188-171 contested disposals and 122-98 uncontested disposals.
Sandhurst won the inside 50 count 47-44, but that was largely skewed by a first term where they had 17-4 but couldn't capitalise on managing only a single major.
Maryborough was loaned six players by Kangaroo Flat to ensure a game was played, so the validity of these stats needs to be taken with a grain of salt.
At half-time, the Magpies remained in the contest 21 points in arrears, but a seven-goal to one third term blew the game wide open.
The Roos finished plus 58 in contested possession, plus 102 in uncontested possession, plus 46 in ground ball gets and plus 42 for inside 50s.
Where the Magpies have been competitive this year is around clearance, largely thanks to their coach Coby Perry, and they won the stat on Saturday 56-53.
Perry had the most disposals in round 11 with 49 to go with his ten rebound 50s, 12 clearances and 144 ranking points.
Joel Swatton's return to the side in the past fortnight has given Perry some help.
Swatton amassed 23 touches, 18 of which were contested, eight tackles, 14 clearances, a goal and 121 ranking points.
Carlton VFL-affiliated player Jack Lefroy has played in the Roos' last four games and is beginning to have a significant impact.
Lefroy gathered 35 disposals, six tackles, 11 clearances, kicked three goals from 12 score involvements, and had 157 ranking points.
Young leaders Ethan Roberts and Luke Ellings have blossomed into A-grade BFNL midfielders in 2024 and were excellent again on the weekend.
Roberts had 39 disposals, nine inside 50s, six tackles, ten clearances, 11 score involvements, a goal and 174 ranking points, while Ellings amassed 29 touches, ten clearances and two majors.
Castlemaine's first-half blitzkrieg put South Bendigo to the sword at Camp Reserve.
The Magpies kicked ten goals to none in the opening half, including seven in the first term to the clubroom end, which was strewed with mud and water.
During this first quarter, the Magpies had 92-62 disposals, 17-4 uncontested marks and 18-6 inside 50s.
The Magpies took their foot off the accelerator in the second half but still finished plus 36 in contested possession, plus 51 in uncontested possession, plus 17 for intercept mark and plus 25 for inside 50s.
Ryan Eyre's introduction from Essendon's VFL side has made a massive difference for the Magpies.
Eyre was best on ground with 33 disposals, ten inside 50s, 12 clearances, a goal and 162 ranking points.
He was well supported by skipper Bailey Henderson, who amassed 29 disposals, six inside 50s, eight clearances, 11 score involvements, two goals and 139 ranking points.
Playing in his first game back since round one, Callum McConachy is a huge inclusion for the second half of the Magpies campaign.
McConachy collected 20 touches, six tackles, six clearances and kicked a goal.
Anthony Zimmerman was the Bloods' best player, accumulating 33 disposals, six inside 50s, ten clearances, a goal, and 146 ranking points, while Brody Haddow had 30 possessions and 11 clearances.
The first three quarters were a typical wet weather grind at Tannery Lane, with margins at each break of one point, one point, and level.
Golden Square had more of the territory until three-quarter-time and would come to rue not being able to put that on the scoreboard.
In the last quarter, the Storm were plus 16 in contested footy, plus five in clearances, plus eight for inside 50s and plus five for tackles.
Patrick Blandford played his best game of the season and was close to best afield with 28 disposals, 11 rebound 50s and 140 ranking points.
Matt Harvey was excellent in the midfield, amassing 31 disposals, seven clearances and 133 ranking points, while Daniel Clohesy had 25 touches and ten clearances.
Ricky Monti was the best for Square, gathering 31 disposals, seven-rebound 50s, eight clearances and 123 ranking points.
Overall, Square won uncontested possession by 20, and the inside 50s by two, but the Storm got them in contested footy (165-138), hard-ball-gets (68-46) and hit-outs (69-28).
