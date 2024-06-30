Slippery super Saturday of sport in central Victoria

Welcome to Your Morning News, the Bendigo Advertiser's guide to today's key stories.
It was a super weekend of sport across central Victoria.
While it wasn't a pleasant Saturday in terms of weather, it didn't stop participants from producing some fantastic performances.
In the Bendigo Football Netball League, all eyes were on Gardiner Reserve in Gisborne where the home side hosted Sandhurst in eagerly-anticipated football and netball contests.
Gisborne triumphed in both codes to add some field to the fire for September's finals action.
Congratulations to Marong footballer Kain Robins, who played his 450th senior game on Saturday. An outstanding achievement from one of the best players in the region over the past 20 years.
The Heathcote District FNL ladders are taking shape. The team to watch in football is Leitchville-Gunbower, with the Bomers soaring to third spot on the ladder.
Hope your team won over the weekend and have a great Monday.
Adam Bourke, Bendigo Addy sport
