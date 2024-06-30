Kangaroo Flat crash: Two children arrested, police searching for a third

UPDATED, 7.30pm: Two children have been arrested after a police car chase ended with them allegedly crashing into a house and fleeing the scene.
Police said they first saw a white BMW driving erratically on the Calder Highway at about 3.20pm.
They were unsuccessful in their attempts to intercept the car, with the car also swerving around stop sticks.
Police were then called to reports of a car crashed into a house on Kieran Court, Kangaroo Flat at 4pm, but the driver and a passenger had allegedly fled the scene when police arrived.
The two children, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old boy, were arrested at a nearby shopping centre on High Street.
Police are still looking for a third person.
Any witnesses or anyone with information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit a confidential report online at crimestopperssvic.com.au
EARLIER: A police investigation is underway at Kangaroo Flat after a car crashed into a residential fence.
Emergency services were called to the incident just after 4pm on Sunday, June 30 at Kieran Court, near the Bendigo Homemaker Centre.
A white BMW SUV appeared to have smashed into a fence and part of a house.
The driver fled on foot and police were searching for them on Sunday evening.
It is unclear how many people were in the vehicle at the time, however the Bendigo Advertiser understands a police helicopter was circling above the area.
There were no injuries to anyone inside the house and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.