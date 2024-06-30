'Special moment' for orchestra as young talent shines at Ulumbarra Theatre

Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre played host to a rare regional performance of the Melbourne Youth Orchestra on Sunday, June 30.
In the first-ever regional Victorian performance under the guidance of guest conductor Carlo Antonioli, the orchestra performed a Fire and Passion program, featuring the works of Prokofiev, Rachmanioff and Dvorak.
The orchestra's talents were displayed in Australian composer Jessica Wells' Uplift - a composition described as a "colour-filled and eclectic fanfare".
Two budding Bendigo musicians, David Stockwell and Jancia Schepisi, performed on home soil on percussion and tuba respectively.
Ms Schepisi said it was a "special moment" to play at Ulumbarra, a stage she was "very familiar" with.
"I think that it is great to see the orchestra pushing out to gain more regional interest and to show that anyone in Victoria can join this amazing organisation," she said.
"I'm so grateful to be participating in this first regional concert and hope it's a start of many more to come".
For the performance, the orchestra offered Bendigo students the opportunity to be involved in the concert, with free passes to rehearsals and complimentary tickets.
