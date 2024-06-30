Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Panthers and Maroons fight out thrilling draw; winning 200th for Hercus

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 30 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Darren Howe

TWO wins and two spots on the ladder might separate LVFNL netball rivals Newbridge and Marong after 11 rounds of LVFNL netball.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.