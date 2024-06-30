Braves men and women win on the road, but unable to protect home court

BOTH the Bendigo Braves men and women's teams won on the road, but lost at home over the weekend in week 12 of the NBL1.
The Braves' sides both began their weekend double-headers on Friday night with road victories over Melbourne, but were unable to protect their home court on Saturday night in losses to Eltham.
The Braves' men recorded their biggest win of the season against Melbourne with their 91-73 victory at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre, which ended a four-game losing streak.
The Braves were strong out of the blocks, leading 34-18 at quarter-time and while the Tigers - coached by Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze - were able to cut the margin to three points at half-time, Bendigo re-asserted its dominance in the third term on the way to victory.
Rowan Mackenzie (24 points) and Billy Smythe (21) both had solid offensive nights for the Braves, while Andrew Robinson's 15 points featured five three-pointers.
Mackenzie was also impressive from long-range, connecting on four three-pointers.
Mitch Clarke was solid with 13 points and eight assists for the Braves.
Earlier in the night the Braves' women edged past the Tigers 68-64.
Scores had been level 64 apiece before the Braves scored the final four points of the game through four free throws by Kelly Wilson.
Stalwart Wilson - who shows no signs of slowing down - was the Braves' standout player, combining 22 points with seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals.
On Saturday night at Red Energy Arena in Bendigo's First Nations Round the Braves women were held to just nine points in the first quarter on the way to a 86-73 defeat to Eltham.
Wilson again battled valiantly for the Braves with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds for a Bendigo side missing its three most potent scorers in Megan McKay, Amy Atwell and Alex Wilson.
Cassidy McLean produced her best offensive performance of the season with 27 points, while it was a breakout game for young gun Lavinia Cox.
The 18-year-old made the most of her extended 23 minutes of court time to score 14 points and haul down six rebounds.
The men's game between Bendigo and Eltham was a thriller with the Wildcats emerging victorious by three points, 86-83.
Bendigo had gone into the final quarter ahead 65-57, but the Wildcats outscored the Braves 26-15 in the final term.
The bulk of the Braves' 80 points were scored by the trio of Andrew Robinson (22), Rowan Mackenzie (18) and Billy Smythe (15).
Robinson had another good night from three-point range, connecting on six to end the weekend shooting 11-of-20 from beyond the arc.
The Braves spent almost 37 of the 40 minutes leading the contest and at one stage were 15 points up during the second quarter.
Following the weekend's away/home double the defending champion Braves women are now 11-7, while the men are 7-11.
Bendigo's last three games of the regular season are all on the road, including a trip to Tasmania next weekend.
