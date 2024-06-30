Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

Top-of-the-table thriller as Bulldogs hold on in final term for the ages

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 30 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arguably the two best players in the BFNL Gisborne's Brad Bernacki (right) and Lachlan Tardrew going hammer and tong on Saturday. Picture by Kieran Iles.
Arguably the two best players in the BFNL Gisborne's Brad Bernacki (right) and Lachlan Tardrew going hammer and tong on Saturday. Picture by Kieran Iles.

If you have the time and the means, go find the final-quarter replay of Gisborne and Sandhurst's round 11 clash on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.