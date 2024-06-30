ROUND 12 WRAP: See the Bombers fly up... into the HDFNL top three

LEITCHVILLE-Gunbower has climbed its way into the Heathcote District league top three for the first time in six years.
The Bombers have grabbed hold of third spot at the expense of Heathcote after one of the youngest sides the club has fielded under coach Shannon Keam defeated Lockington-Bamawm United by 12 points at Leitchville on Saturday.
Against an opponent they lost to by 38 points in round one, the Bombers won 9.8 (62) to 7.8 (50) as they continue to perform well in tight games.
Saturday's win was the Bombers' fourth this season by two goals or less, with their ability to win tight contests one of the reasons behind their elevation into third position.
"We had constant rain throughout the game, so it made it a bit of a slogfest today," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
"We've got a few guys out at the moment, so it was probably the youngest side we've had for the year out on the park.
"We're taking the opportunity to give a few young blokes a game and we had Hawley Wells, who contributed well, make his debut.
"It was trying conditions and the kids really ripped in, so it was a really good effort."
In a game where goals didn't come easy, Fraser Buchanan, Billy Hawken and Caleb Hislop each kicked two for the Bombers, who named Lachlan Sverns their best player.
"Lachie was really good for us; I don't think he dropped a mark all day in those conditions and he worked in really well with Blake Dye and Fraser Buchanan in the forward line," Keam said.
"And I thought our back six held up really well. We swung Chris Horman into defence and he was really good with Jye Keath and Hoby Bussey and the lads down there."
The Bombers have an AC joint injury concern out of the game to Dylan Jardine.
While the Bombers have climbed into the top three, the Cats have lost six games in a row in what's now their longest losing streak since starting the 2017 season 0-8.
Jack Reiter continued his good form inside 50 for the Cats, kicking three goals for the third game in a row, while Elijah Bruns was named best.
White Hills' ability to run out the full 120 minutes has again risen to the fore after the Demons overcame a gallant Huntly.
A major upset loomed at three quarter-time when the underdog Hawks led the top-of-the-ladder Demons by 12 points at Scott Street.
However, as has become one of their trademarks this season, the Demons dominated the final term, kicking 5.6 to 0.1 to turn the three quarter-time deficit into a 23-point victory.
The Demons didn't help their cause with inaccuracy in front of goal as they had 31 scoring shots to 13 in their 11.20 (86) to 10.3 (63) win.
The Demons' inaccuracy included having 2.10 on the board at half-time, in which they trailed by nine points despite having had six more scoring shots.
The win improves the Demons' record to 10-1 and they are still yet to lose a final quarter this season, including outscoring their opposition 36-1, 41-13, 36-13, 33-14 and 25-5 (a total of 171-46) in their past five final terms.
Midfielders Ben Taylor (two goals) and Patrick Eefting revelled in the tough conditions to be the two best players for the Demons.
While they didn't get over the line, it was another indication of the strides being made by the Hawks, who were out in front at every change - except for when it mattered most: the final siren.
"We feel we're not a bad team in wet conditions as far as contested ball and that probably showed today for three quarters," Huntly coach Hamish Morcom said.
"We had a big focus throughout the game that if we could be reasonably level with inside 50s we'd give ourselves a chance.
"We were a bit lucky that they kicked fairly poorly early in the contest and we were able to make the most of our opportunities, but it was disappointing to get run over so convincingly in the last quarter.
"I think the inside 50s were something like 18 to five their way in the last quarter, so we just didn't get the opportunities."
The best player for the Hawks was Tori Ferguson, who had the big job of playing on Demons' co-coach Kaiden Antonowicz (two goals).
"Tori followed Kaiden for the day like he did earlier in the season and I thought he did a great job," Morcom said.
"One thing we know about Tori is he's just going to crack in all day; he's a contested bull for a bloke who doesn't have a massive frame. He got a lot of clearances for us and applied a lot of defensive pressure."
The Hawks' Lachy Wilson was the leading goalkicker on the ground with three.
Mount Pleasant has beaten a side above it for the first time this season after defeating Heathcote by 17 points in the clash of last year's grand finalists.
Set up by a second-term blitz, the Blues prevailed 10.8 (68) to 7.9 (51), also reversing a round one loss just as Leitchville-Gunbower did.
"It was good to travel away from home and get a win, which has been a bit of a stumbling block for us this year," Mount Pleasant coach Cameron Carter said.
"And it was good to get a win against an opponent ahead of us."
The match-defining period of the game was the second term when after the Blues led by one point at quarter-time, they piled on 6.2 to 1.2 to build a 31-point buffer at the main break.
"It rained all day and was pretty boggy, so to the boys credit, just about every chance they got in that second quarter they took," Carter said.
"Four of our first seven shots at goal were set-shots, which we took and had to in those tricky conditions."
As expected, one of the most enthralling battles of the game was the tussle in the ruck between Mount Pleasant captain Chris Down and Heathcote's James Orr, with both players figuring high in their team's best.
"It was a cracking battle. On a wet day like today you don't always expect the big men to be influential, but they both were," Carter said.
In-form midfielder Jack Hickman (Mount Pleasant) and defender Bill Direen (Heathcote) were named the best players for their sides.
Touted pre-season as one of the flag favourites, the Saints have now slipped out of the top three with their 6-5 record, which includes now being 2-4 at home where they were last year 7-1.
On a day where goals didn't come easy in the taxing conditions, Colbinabbin made the most of its opportunities in its 57-point win at home over Elmore.
The Grasshoppers kept themselves knocking on the door of the top five with their 15.4 (94) to 5.7 (37) win over the Bloods, who they are now unbeaten against in their past 25 meetings.
With early scoreboard pressure imperative, the Grasshoppers flew out of the blocks, kicking 6.0 to 1.1 in the first quarter and later bookended their performance with 5.0 to 1.2 in the final term.
"To kick 15.4 in the wet... the boys were just on from the first bounce," Colbinabbin coach Jed Brain said.
"After a disappointing loss last week (v Leitchville-Gunbower) the boys came with the right attitude and were invested for the full 120 minutes, which was great."
The midfield brigade led by Logan Fitzgerald, captain Will Lowe and Nathan Basile set the tone for the Grasshoppers, who had five multiple goalkickers led by Alex Carr's three.
Coach and gun on-baller Nathan Kay was the best player for the Bloods, continuing his consistent season.
As well as the strong win by its senior side, Colbinabbin's reserves also won its first game of the season with a five-point victory.
Colbinabbin Seniors 6.0 9.2 10.4 15.4 (94)
Elmore Seniors 1.1 3.3 4.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Colbinabbin Seniors: A.Carr 3, C.Shields 2, J.Brain 2, J.Wilson 2, J.Ilsley 2, N.Morgan 1, L.Fitzgerald 1, J.Carn 1, N.Basile 1; Elmore Seniors: J.Harney 2, J.Smith 1, N.Kay 1, R.Holmberg 1
BEST: Colbinabbin Seniors: L.Fitzgerald, W.Lowe, J.Brain, A.Carr, C.Aldous, N.Basile; Elmore Seniors: N.Kay, C.Walsh, J.Kyne, J.Trewick, L.Price, T.White
Leitchville Gunbower Seniors 2.3 5.4 8.5 9.8 (62)
Lockington Bamawm United Seniors 1.2 4.4 6.5 7.8 (50)
GOALS: Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: F.Buchanan 2, B.Hawken 2, C.Hislop 2, L.Sverns 1, B.Barnstable 1, B.Dye 1; Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: J.Reiter 3, J.Howe 1, J.Wolfe 1, T.Leech 1, J.Collins 1
BEST: Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: L.Sverns, C.Horman, B.Dye, A.Windridge, C.Hancock, M.Hagan; Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: E.Bruns, B.Collins, T.Phillips, J.Bruns, J.Haines, C.Betts
Mount Pleasant Seniors 1.2 7.4 9.5 10.8 (68)
Heathcote Seniors 1.1 2.3 4.8 7.9 (51)
GOALS: Mount Pleasant Seniors: M.Bennett 2, M.Rovers 2, B.Bisset 1, B.White 1, H.Teasdale 1, D.Whiting 1, R.McIvor 1, J.Nihill 1; Heathcote Seniors: J.Conforti 2, H.McCarthy 2, C.Grindlay 1, R.Bolton 1, J.Brooks 1
BEST: Mount Pleasant Seniors: J.Hickman, C.Down, R.McNamara, C.Smith, R.McIvor, F.White; Heathcote Seniors: W.Direen, C.Hamilton, J.Orr, J.Kelly, B.Padmore, C.Birch
White Hills Seniors 1.4 2.10 6.14 11.20 (86)
Huntly Seniors 3.0 5.1 10.2 10.3 (63)
GOALS: White Hills Seniors: K.Antonowicz 2, B.Taylor 2, L.Bartels 2, J.Sheean 1, C.Kekich 1, J.Davies 1, N.Warnock 1, M.Dole 1; Huntly Seniors: L.Wilson 3, R.Beard 1, N.Sherlock 1, T.Ferguson 1, J.Greenwood 1, H.Morcom 1, H.Whittle 1
BEST: White Hills Seniors: B.Taylor, P.Eefting, R.Walker, J.Fallon, L.Bartels, J.Dickens; Huntly Seniors: T.Ferguson, J.Greenwood, D.walsh, J.Fry, H.Morcom"
