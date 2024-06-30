Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Swimmers 'devastated' as pool closes six weeks into winter season

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
July 1 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supporters of Bendigo East Swimming Pool rallied hard this year to keep the facility open in winter. Picture by Darren Howe
Supporters of Bendigo East Swimming Pool rallied hard this year to keep the facility open in winter. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo East Swimming Pool will be closed for up to two months after its heating system broke down.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.