Swimmers 'devastated' as pool closes six weeks into winter season

Bendigo East Swimming Pool will be closed for up to two months after its heating system broke down.
The pool, which swimmers fought hard to keep open during winter, closed on Friday, June 21 for repairs to its heater.
However, testing on Friday, June 28 showed the entire boiler would need to be replaced with a "brand new, more efficient model".
"We anticipate this may take 6 - 8 weeks. The transition to heat pumps was unfortunately not able to be achieved," representatives of the pool said on Facebook.
"We greatly appreciate your support, this has been a very difficult year and this is the last thing that we needed."
The pool had been marked for closure this winter as the City of Greater Bendigo council voted to keep it open as a seasonal facility, which would eventually close as the City prioritised an upgrade to Brennan Park Swimming Pool in Kennington.
Supporters of the pool rallied to keep it open during winter, with Bendigo East Swimming Club president Troy Allan announcing winter season tickets at an increased price to cope with costs of running the pool.
An adult winter season ticket cost $286.
"When the pool is operational again we will issue pro rata refunds as a discount applied to the summer season ticket," the Facebook post said.
"For those swimmers who will not take up our summer season passes an application can be made for a pro rata refund when the pool is operational again."
Winter season tickets could not be transferred to the Gurri Wanyarra or Peter Krenz indoor pools as they were privately operated.
Swimmers took to social media to voice their thoughts.
One commenter said it was "devastating news for people that rely on outdoor swimming for health reasons".
"Unfortunately this happens when patch up jobs keep being done," they said.
One commenter said the closure was "a great pity", one said the pro rata discount was "fair", and one said while it was sad news, "perhaps it will be an awesome thing in the long run".
In response to a comment questioning costs, representatives said they had been quoted $300,000 and the new system require infrastructure upgrades for more space, and solar technology to offset running costs.
"Replacement with a brand new more efficient boiler is a good solution to get folks swimming again ASAP," they said.
