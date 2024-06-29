BFNL: Castlemaine bleed Bloods dry in stunning first half onslaught

Castlemaine has recorded consecutive BFNL victories for the first time since round 15, 2016, after its blistering opening half against South Bendigo on Saturday afternoon.
The Magpies kept their finals hopes alive with a ten-goal-to-none first half to stay within touching distance of Golden Square in fifth.
Kicking to the clubrooms end in the opening term, which was reportedly a quagmire, Michael Hartley's men killed the contest, rallying on seven majors.
"To nail seven goals to start the game kicking to that end of the ground, it was unbelievable," Magpies coach Michael Hartley said.
"We had our plans for it being wet weather footy, which involved surging it forward and bringing it to ground, and we did that to a tee.
"The first half is right up there with the best 60 minutes of footy we've played all year.
"In terms of cleanliness and skill, it probably wasn't, but with how we executed our pre-game plans, it was spot on.
"It was a significant win for the club as well, notching up back-to-back wins for the first time since 2016."
South Bendigo evened up the contest in the second half and the final score of 13.14 (92) to 4.6 (30) was the same margin as it was at the half-time break.
Callum McConachy didn't miss a beat in his first game since round one, returning from a broken wrist and was voted the Magpie's best.
Also on the mend, Kalan Huntly nailed three goals after missing the Magpie's last two outings.
"Cal (McConachy) was excellent on the inside and outside," Hartley said.
"His physicality around the contest and gut running ability when playing on the wing was brilliant.
"Having Kalan (Huntly) back also was a nice inclusion, and he waxed on and off deep forward and midfield with Bailey Henderson.
"Both Cal and Kalan are in our leadership group, so it was big for us to have them back in the 22."
It sets up a season-defining fortnight on the other side of the inter-league bye for Castlemaine, who face Square and Eaglehawk.
They are four points behind both sides, and their percentage is now only 5.4 worse than the Bulldogs.
If they are to break their finals drought that stretches back to 2005, they'd definitely need to win one, potentially both of these clashes.
"You don't have to tell us the next couple of games are pretty important so to have a bit of momentum is huge," Hartley said.
The 62-point triumph was also the Black and White's first win against a club that isn't Maryborough or Kangaroo Flat in eight years.
