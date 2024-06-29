Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

BFNL: Castlemaine bleed Bloods dry in stunning first half onslaught

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 30 2024 - 5:52pm, first published 9:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine's Darby Semmens boots it out of defensive 50. Picture by Nathan Spicer
Castlemaine's Darby Semmens boots it out of defensive 50. Picture by Nathan Spicer

Castlemaine has recorded consecutive BFNL victories for the first time since round 15, 2016, after its blistering opening half against South Bendigo on Saturday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.