Gisborne rebounds from first loss to net crucial win over Sandhurst

GISBORNE overcame the wet and chilly conditions at Gardiner Reserve and a persistent, but short-handed Sandhurst to claim a crucial 11-goal win in Saturday's BFNL match of the round.
The Bulldogs rebounded strongly from their only loss of the season against Kangaroo Flat a fortnight ago, to defeat the Dragons 42-31.
It was the reigning premiers' second win this season over the Dragons, who battled bravely minus their injured skipper Meg Williams, top defender Ruby Turner (Mavericks reserves commitments) and fellow Strikers star Charlotte Sexton (Vixens reserves).
They have also been without Imogen Sexton for the bulk of the season.
Gisborne had a significant out of its own, with star goal attack Claudia Mawson, who was best on court when the two teams met in last year's grand final, missing due to Vixens reserves commitments.
An efficient win by the Bulldogs allowed them to regain second spot on the ladder, after slipping to third following their defeat against the Roos.
While it was hard work in the cold and rain, 2023 premiership coach Tarryn Rymer was thrilled to see her side bounce back from a disappointing defeat to the Roos.
"It was great to get the win on the board in such horrible conditions," she said.
"Obviously both teams had to make some changes with players out, so we certainly won't take it for granted.
"But the girls worked hard all game, so we're glad to come away with a win."
It was another fast start that helped set up the win for Gisborne.
The Bulldogs led by eight goals (14-6) at quarter time, the same margin they led by at the first break in their earlier season game against the Dragons at the QEO.
While they were unable to stem the damage last time as the Bulldogs set up a 14-goal half time lead, the Dragons were able to keep the lead from blowing out any further in the second quarter on Saturday.
Dominant opening quarters have fast become a trademark of the Bulldogs' game this season.
"That seems to be our thing, as Sandhurst have stuck with us the last three (quarters)," Rymer said.
"It was nice to put our foot down early and relieve a bit of the pressure.
"Credit to them, Sandhurst did keep coming."
Gisborne was bolstered by the return of their co-captain Kirby Elliott, who was forced to sit out the Bulldogs' last three games due to concussion protocols.
Rymer said her presence had given all players in red, white and blue a lift, while at the same time strengthening their defence.
"It was great having Kirby back out there. It's a great rivalry against Sandhurst and you want your best players out there for it," she said.
"I know she was disappointed to have to sit out against Kangaroo Flat, when we lost, so I think she was extra keen for this one."
While Elliott was excellent in her return, it was hard to go past her allies in defence Charlee Kemp and Maddy Stewart as the Bulldogs' two most influential performers, while Emerson Lakey was her usual creative and tenacious self in the midcourt.
The win was a crucial one for the Bulldogs, who joined Sandhurst, which retained top spot on the ladder, on 28 points.
Both the Bulldogs and Kangaroo Flat, which sits third on the ladder on 24 points and had a bye on Saturday, have a game in hand over the Dragons, having only played eight games to the ladder-leader's nine.
Rymer conceded a loss to the Dragons would likely have severely impacted her side's chances of a top-place finish at the end of the regular season.
It also prevented the almost unthinkable possibility of Gisborne dropping two straight games at home.
"It's unfortunate it fell when it did, with players missing, but we definitely still wanted those four points," Rymer said.
"We were pretty disappointed getting a loss against Kangaroo Flat at home, so we were certainly extra keen to get this one.
"We actually haven't played that well at home this season compared to previous years, but it was nice to get that one."
The absence of premiership stars again created opportunities for the Dragons to showcase their depth, with Kelsey Palpratt stepping in at centre to be one of their best behind Sophie Shoebridge, who held the defence together.
In other promising signs, Lilly Walsh spent two and a half quarters in defence and Tess Keating all four at wing defence, while Kelsey Ralph was lively at goal attack in the second half.
It was the last we will see of Sandhurst until July 27.
Following next weekend's league-wide bye, the Dragons will have further byes in round 12 and 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.