We are still digging deep to help others

If you need any proof Bendigions can be a generous bunch look no further than the whopping total raised for motor neuron disease at Kangaroo Flat.
Ben Loughran reports that $120,000 was raised in the city through the Big Freeze 10 pledge.
That's an impressive total considering most people are feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis. Did you help out?
Another kind of big freeze is happening in the Hargreaves Mall for the school holidays in the form of an ice-skating rink. Photographer, Darren Howe, swung by and chanced upon a very happy group of young skaters, including a birthday boy.
Jenny Denton sat down this week with a small town firie who is concerned that "if there is a fire, it's going to turn nasty". It's a compelling read.
She also reported on a happy ending for a family who had been to 172 house inspections looking for a new place to call home.
In sport, Dyson Daniels is back in the headlines and we've got you covered with the results of all the big footy and netball games for the round.
Enjoy your Sunday and stay dry. It's great weather to curl up and catch up on the news of the week.
Juanita Greville, Editor
