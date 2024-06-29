This was an old fashioned wet-weather slog as Storm outlast rivals Square

However, the Bulldogs were unable to turn their forward 50 into a score and instead the Storm were able to produce one of the plays of the day when they cleared the ball from defence, midfielder Daniel Clohesy - who was an in-and-under workhorse all game as he thrived in the conditions - kicked the ball inside 50 where teenager Jed Daniels was able to use his blistering pace to run onto it and goal from 30m out.