Kangaroo Flat tops nation's Coles branches with fundraising for Big Freeze

Kangaroo Flat Coles has topped the nation's branches for FightMND fundraising with $58,000 raised in just over six weeks.
The money, raised under the Big Freeze 10 pledge, aims to raise funds for research and treatments into MND as well as care initiatives for Australians living with the disease.
Motor Neuron Disease is an uncommon condition that affects the motor nerves, or motor neurons.
As the disease progresses, these neurons degenerate and die causing the muscles to become weaker and weaker and eventually leading to paralysis.
It is the second year in a row the Kangaroo Flat store has finished among the top fundraisers in the country for the annual Big Freeze campaign.
Overall, the Bendigo area raised more than $120,000 as a part of the Big Freeze 10 drive with Coles contributing more than $9.3 million to the pledge.
Funds were raised from the sales of the famous Big Freeze beanies as well as popular supermarket items such as Coles Brand pork products, Pepsi Max soft drinks and specially marked Big Freeze 10 Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate blocks and Peters Icy Poles.
Coles Chief Commercial Officer Anna Croft said the money raised by the Bendigo-based stores will go a long way to help those affected by MND.
"We hope the funds raised will go a long way in helping FightMND to find a cure for MND and to help support the health of the thousands of Australians who are affected by this cruel disease," she said.
FightMND Campaigns Director Bec Daniher said Coles' fundraising efforts helped FightMND to reach a final tally of more than $20.1 million in its Big Freeze 10 campaign.
"Ten years of the Big Freeze has helped FightMND make targeted investments into projects focused on developing new treatments and driving discoveries towards a cure. The funds raised during Big Freeze 10 will help continue this work," she said.
Ms Daniher said she wanted to thank everyone involved in raising funds to combat MND.
