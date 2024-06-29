Police search for missing teenager Riley, last seen in the Eaglehawk area

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding missing teenager Riley, last seen more than a month ago.
The 16-year-old was last seen in the Eaglehawk area on May 23.
Police are concerned for Riley's welfare due to their age and the length of time they have been missing.
It is believed Riley may have travelled to the Sebastopol area and is also known to frequent the Ballarat and Geelong areas.
Anyone with information, or who sights Riley, is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
