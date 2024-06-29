Bendigo's Dyson Daniels included in major NBA trade deal

Dyson Daniels looks set to have a new NBA home in Atlanta.
Reports out of the United States expect the 21-year-old from Bendigo to be traded by the New Orleans Pelicans to the Hawks in a deal for Atlanta star Dejounte Murray.
After being selected by the Pelicans with pick eight of the 2022 NBA Draft, Daniels spent two seasons with the Pelicans.
Despite missing a chunk of the season with a knee injury, Daniels averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season, but it was the defensive end of the court where he made his greatest impression.
He's regarded as one of the best young defenders in the NBA and he's expected to get more opportunities to play in Atlanta than he did on the deep Pelicans roster.
Daniels, forward/centre Larry Nance, forward EJ Liddell and two first round draft picks were the package sent by the Pelicans to Atlanta for Murray.
The Hawks finished 10th on the eastern conference standings this season and earlier this week selected French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the first pick of the NBA Draft.
Daniels, Risacher and Jalen Johnson give the Hawks a talented young trio to play behind their all-star point guard Trae Young.
Daniels is currently in Melbourne training with the Boomers squad ahead of next month's Paris Olympics.
