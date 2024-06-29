SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region: JUNE 29

Gisborne 11.7 (73) def Sandhurst 9.13 (67).
Kangaroo Flat 19.12 (126) def Maryborough 7.6 (48).
Castlemaine 13.14 (92) def South Bendigo 4.6 (30).
Strathfieldsaye 8.15 (63) def Golden Square 5.10 (40).
Colbinabbin 15.4 (94) def Elmore 5.7 (37).
Leitchville-Gunbower 9.8 (62) def LBU 7.8 (50).
Mount Pleasant 10.8 (68) def Heathcote 7.9 (51).
White Hills 11.20 (86) def Huntly 10.3 (63).
Bridgewater 18.8 (116) def Maiden Gully YCW 8.9 (57).
Marong 16.9 (105) def Newbridge 7.4 (46).
BL-Serpentine 13.9 (87) def Inglewood 4.6 (30).
Pyramid Hill 21.8 (134) def Calivil United 7.8 (50).
Boort 11.9 (75) def Charlton 3.6 (24).
Sea Lake Nandaly 12.14 (86) def Wedderburn 4.3 (27).
Wycheproof-Narraport 9.11 (65) def St Arnaud 7.6 (48).
Birchip-Watchem 11.18 (84) def Donald 6.9 (45).
Talbot 14.11 (95) def Avoca 9.12 (66).
Newstead 27.15 (177) def Campbells Creek 4.2 (26).
Trentham 8.8 (56) def Carisbrook 6.13 (49).
Navarre 9.12 (66) def Maryborough Giants 9.8 (62).
Natte Bealiba 12.12 (84) def Harcourt 9.4 (58).
Lexton 12.7 (79) def Maldon 8.8 (56).
