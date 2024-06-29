Ice skating rink proving popular with dozens shredding up the installation

The new ice rink installation set up in Hargreaves Mall has already proved popular with dozens of people pulling on a pair of skates to shred up the ice.
The rink is a part of a winter wonderland set up by the Greater Bendigo City Council in the heart of the city.
The installation will run from June 28 to July 14 and will be open daily from 10am to 9pm.
Ice skating sessions will run for 45 minutes and start on the hour with the last session starting at 8pm.
Ticket prices include skate hire and will cost $24 for an adult, 16 years and above, $19 for a child, 6-15 years, $15 for a toddler, 2-5 years, or $68 for a family pass including two adults and two children or one adult and three children.
Meanwhile groups of 10 or more will be $18 per person with penguin pal available to hire to help those new skaters find their feet for $10.
