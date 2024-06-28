Ambos and health at crisis points

We posed a question in a headline this week. "If MICA ambos are treating 'sore eyes' what happens in a real emergency?"
The state of ambulance call-outs - and who is sent to what - has raised concerns. As one worried paramedic put it: "If it hasn't already, it'll cost someone their life one day.
Tom O'Callaghan looks into the issues facing ambos in Bendigo in his report.
Bendigo Health has also found itself part of a study into ED times, which found population growth, an ageing population, and poor access to GPs (as well as those that bulk bill) were challenges. Ben Silvester has dived into the report.
In sport, Luke West writes about Gary Piggott, one of the great promoters of the Bendigo District Cricket Association, who has died aged 76.
And if you're looking for something to do, pop along to the Hargreaves Mall where an ice-skating rink has brought some thrills and spills for the school holidays.
Have a great weekend.
Juanita Greville, Editor
