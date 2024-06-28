City centre assault: one man in hospital, another in custody

UPDATE, 4.45PM: Police have released more details about the fight that saw officers swoop outside the Bendigo Service Centre (formerly Centrelink).
Officers were called to the scene at about 3.10 after calls about two men involved in an apparent brawl.
They found a 47-year-old Long Gully man, who they took to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police found a 48-year-old Bendigo man a short distance away.
That man is now in custody and is "assisting police with their enquiries", police said in a statement.
Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or had any other information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. They can also make a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
EARLIER: Police are outside the Bendigo Service Centre (formerly Centrelink) after an apparent fight.
Officers have confirmed there appears to have been a brawl.
A witness who asked not to be named said a man was sitting out the front of the building with a dog when the brawl unfolded.
The incident appears to have involved another man but it is not clear how it all began.
The witness saw a man bleeding heavily from what appeared to be a head wound. The other man also appeared to be injured.
A council worker has secured the dog, which appears visibly distressed.
There is blood on the ground, which is understood to have been from one or both of the men.
A small area was cordoned off a short time ago but people could still get in and out of the building.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.