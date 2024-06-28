Small town CFA firie blows the whistle on 'massive safety issue'

A Bendigo region CFA member has gone public with serious concerns about the capacity of his unit.
Raywood firefighter Mitchell Davey told the Advertiser he wanted to blow the whistle about the limitations of his brigade, which would be left without a day time truck driver after he leaves town on Friday.
"I've got serious concerns about safety," the departing Raywood business owner said.
"I'm concerned that if there is a fire, it's going to turn nasty."
According to Mr Mitchell, there are 45 members of the brigade, 17 of them active, about seven of whom are qualified to drive the fire truck.
But as the owner of Raywood Motors, he was often the only driver in town while the others were working during the day in the Bendigo area, he said.
While it was not something that was noted in the paperwork, he was also often the only one in the truck, with other firefighters meeting him at the fire scene.
"Nine times out of 10, I'm the only one," the former first lieutenant said.
This had meant, on one occasion, tackling a fire with just one other member, and another time, being the only person to attend - in that instance a callout to a car fire in the Kamarooka state forest.
Mr Mitchell said he has been worried for some time about the situation but now that he has sold his business and is leaving Raywood, he believes the "massive safety issue" should be made public.
"If there's a car accident or a 100-acre fire or something like that, no-one's turning out during the week," he said.
While Raywood is set to get a new $1.2 million fire station, which was a state election campaign promise, Mr Mitchell argues a new building isn't needed and the money ought to be spent on recruitment and training.
Like many other towns, Raywood has an ageing CFA brigade, he acknowledged.
But he believed its low membership numbers was due also to the difficulty of getting trained and kitted out with the organisation and "a lot of political crap going on in the background".
"The CFA have made it too hard for people to want to go on the truck," he said.
"I fought for over 12 months to get a course to do minimum skill requirement to turn out to a fire."
"It's not hard - learning how to put water on a fire," he said.
"And we've got people willing to do it who are not getting issued a uniform."
The disillusioned volunteer had sent emails detailing the issues to the CFA district commander and others in management, he said, and while he had received a response of sorts, it felt as if his concerns "keep falling on deaf ears".
"It's absolutely dangerous and appalling that they're not doing anything about it," he said.
In a statement issued in response to questions from the Advertiser about Raywood, CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said that ensuring volunteers had the necessary skills and capabilities to respond effectively to emergencies while maintaining a safe environment for members was critical for the organisation.
"Every effort is made to ensure we provide maximum opportunities for our members to receive the training they need and it is a high priority for CFA," he said.
"CFA is constantly working to attract new members and we are continuing the Give us a Hand campaign, in its second year, to encourage people to join the CFA."
That campaign promoted the benefits of being a CFA volunteer, and had helped recruit more than 2000 new recruits since August 2023, he said.
