Braves to honour first nations, Eaglehawk PS triumphs in Bicknell's Cup

The Bendigo Braves will mark First Nations Round on Saturday night for the club's final home game of the NBL1 South regular season.
The Braves host the Eltham Wildcats and the men's and women's teams will both wear specially designed indigenous jerseys.
"First Nations Round means so much to me as I get to celebrate my ancestors, where they came from, and it's just great that we get to recognise them,'' Braves' guard Cassidy McLean said.
"Massive thank you to Raquel Kerr for designing these amazing jerseys, we're going to wear them with pride this Saturday and celebrate this round.
"The design is based on Bunjils feathers, the creator's spirit and Wedgetail Eagle, representative of the five Kulin Nations he created, the Wathaurung, Woiwurrung, Taungurung, Boonwurrung and Dja Dja Wurrung.
"We are connected by kingship, language trade and ceremony. Although different we come together as one."
The Braves women need to win to consolidate their place inside the NBL1 South Women top eight, while the men are playing for pride as they try to jump up the ladder from 15th in the final few rounds of the season.
The women's game starts at 5.30pm, with the men to follow from 7.30pm.
Meanwhile, Eaglehawk North Primary School triumphed in the Bendigo Braves Bicknell's Cup, securing a $2000 Bicknell's voucher for their school.
The Bicknell's Cup saw students from various schools across Bendigo competing in numerous skills challenges throughout the Bendigo Braves season, including shooting, dribbling, ladder drills and passing.
Eaglehawk North Primary faced off in the grand final against Marist, St. Monica's, and St. Joseph's.
Other participating schools throughout the season included Harcourt Valley, Spring Gully, California Gully, and Our Lady of Rosary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.