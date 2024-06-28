BFNL: Defensive change the Wright move for Sandhurst key position gun

It's the little decisions during the grind of a season that can become grand with the benefit of hindsight.
With so much key position talent at their disposal, the move of Sandhurst tall Lachlan Wright from the forward line to defence has slipped under the radar of many.
Yet, it could potentially become a critical call in the Dragons quest to return to that special day in September.
If they haven't already, BFNL clubs will need to take notice, as Wright has become one of the Dragons' best intercept defenders within four and a half games since the move was made.
Wright is no stranger to the back six, having played plenty of his footy until joining Sandhurst two years ago behind the ball.
In most situations, it would be a brave decision for Dragons co-coaches Ashley Connick and Bryce Curnow to transfer their leading goalkicker from 2023 and the guy who kicked 12 in round four to the other end of the ground.
However, with the Dragons' plethora of tall forward options this season, including Fergus Greene, Cobi Maxted, and Curnow when fit, there is no case of robbing Peter to pay Paul in Wright's move.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser ahead of the Dragons blockbuster against Gisborne on Saturday, Wright said he is enjoying the change in role.
"I probably actually played less footy growing up in the forward line, so I'm pretty happy with the move back.
"It was always on the books as the coaching staff knew I had that defensive experience, but the call came in the spur of the moment against Golden Square, and we've decided to stick with it since.
"It took a couple of weeks to get back into the swing of things, but the other boys are helping me out a lot, allowing me to get spare so I can come across and influence a marking contest then distribute to our runners."
Since that Golden Square clash in round six, Wright has taken 13 intercept marks, only behind Isaac Ruff (16) for the Dragons during that period.
It's this intercepting capability that impresses co-coach Ashley Connick the most in Wright's defensive game.
"Lachlan reads the ball so well, and being behind the footy really suits him," Connick said.
"He's got great athleticism and size, but he's quick, so he can play on different types.
"He's shown good promise, and we're excited for what he can do at both ends for us.
"Him playing back is something we trialled a bit last year when things weren't working for us, but he's got the opportunity now to establish himself in that position."
The versatility of the Dragons talls, including Wright, means that at some point this year, you'd expect him to be called upon to do a job up forward.
But whichever end the former Bendigo Pioneer plays at, he's got one of the great swingmen in local footy for the past decade to pick the brain of in co-coach Bryce Curnow.
Curnow is one of many at the Dragons who has made the university student that grew up playing for Sea Lake-Nandaly, feel at ease at his new club.
"Bryce has kept it simple for me and just said to back my strengths in and play my own brand of footy," Wright said.
"Overall, the club has been unreal and living with Cobi Maxted has helped.
"They've been incredible at making me feel welcome."
