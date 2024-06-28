US tour has baseballer Fynn Murphy aiming for the stars

For as long as he can remember Fynn Murphy has wanted to play baseball at the highest level.
The Bendigo teenager takes the next step in his quest to fulfil that dream this week when he travels to the home of baseball, the United States, to play for the Victorian Kookaburras against some of the best young players in the country.
Murphy will play in the prestigious Triple Crown Summer Nationals in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, tour and train at some of the biggest colleges in the US and watch some Major League Baseball matches.
Murphy, who plays for Falcons in Bendigo and Essendon under-17s in Melbourne, is eager to make the most of his opportunity.
"I'm pretty keen (to get over there),'' Murphy said.
"It's always been a big dream of mine to get over to the US and play.
"Two of my Essendon team-mates are going as well, so it should be a great trip."
A strong hitter, Murphy fields at shortstop or first base and is also a talented pitcher.
"My batting is probably going the best at the moment,'' he said.
"I've been hitting really well. I spend a lot of time on technical stuff and get lots of reps in.
"Colleges look for positional players, someone that can hit, so hopefully I can play well over there."
Fynn's father Troy, who coaches the Essendon under-17s, said good performances in the US could lead to college scholarship offers down the track.
"The tour is for young players who would like to get into the college baseball system,'' Troy said.
"They arrive in Dallas and go to Texas University and Houston University before they travel to Charlotte to go to North Carolina University.
"They'll play a match against the Dallas Mustangs and they'll get to watch some MLB matches. The second week of the tour is when they play the Triple Crown Summer Nationals.
"There'll be college scouts at all the games, so it's a good opportunity for the kids."
Troy said having a Bendigo junior earn selection for a US tour was a positive sign for the sport in Bendigo.
"It just shows that you can get opportunities like this from playing in Bendigo,'' Troy said.
"Just because you're from Bendigo it doesn't mean you can't chase your dream."
