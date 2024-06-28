Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

US tour has baseballer Fynn Murphy aiming for the stars

AB
By Adam Bourke
June 28 2024 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo baseballer Fynn Murphy is about to tour the United States with the Victorian Kookaburras. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo baseballer Fynn Murphy is about to tour the United States with the Victorian Kookaburras. Picture by Darren Howe

For as long as he can remember Fynn Murphy has wanted to play baseball at the highest level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.