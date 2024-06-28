Police investigate whether charges will be laid over Kangaroo Flat fire

A woman managed to escape a fire uninjured which had engulfed a unit in Kangaroo Flat on June 27.
Police are investigating the blaze which caused major damage to an property on Molesworth Road.
Emergency services were called to the property after reports of a large amount of smoke billowing in the area around 2pm.
A 33-year-old woman who lived in the unit managed to escape the burning building without sustaining any injuries.
Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire while the unit itself was damaged very badly.
Police will assess whether any criminal charges will be laid at a later date.
Firefighting teams from Fire Rescue Victoria and the Country Fire Association attended the scene and had the fire under control by 2.50pm.
The property was declared safe later that afternoon.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
