The coaches thoughts ahead of the biggest BFNL home and away game of 2024

A forecasted cold and wet late June afternoon at Gardiner Reserve isn't your typical location for a Broadway show.
But in the BFNL, there is currently no bigger show than Gisborne vs Sandhurst.
Even before the new year, a lot was made that the Bulldogs and Dragons would be miles ahead of the competition this season.
Strathfieldsaye has proved a worthy adversary and will be more than dangerous come September, but those pre-season predictions have largely proved true.
The Dragons hold a 9-0 record with a percentage of 328.88, and the Bulldogs are 7-1 with a percentage of 233.11.
The Bulldog's only defeat came against the Dragons at the QEO in round two by 15 points.
Coach Rob Waters has made it no secret this one has been marked in the diaries for some time.
"We've had a big month of footy against Square and Strathfieldsaye while Castlemaine and Kangaroo Flat have pushed us, but this is the one everyone has set their sights on for a while behind the scenes," Waters said.
"It's great that this game is finally here, and hopefully, we've made some improvements since round two when they jumped us early, and that three-goal margin was held pretty much all day."
Dragons coach Ashley Connick had a similar view.
"We don't look at it in terms of this being the biggest game of the season, but there's no doubt we've had half an eye on Saturday for a couple of weeks now," Connick said.
"We're really looking forward to the challenge of playing a good side on a ground that they're hard to beat at."
Sandhurst's 22 remains largely settled with tackling machine Nicholas Stagg the key inclusion on what is expected to be a robust and physical day.
The Bulldogs are without superstar ruckman Braidon Blake, who is in concussion protocols, leaving Jack Scanlon and Zac Denahy to do the job against Dragons big man Connor Sexton.
How the absence of Blake will affect the Bulldogs midfield who have been so impressive this year is yet to be determined.
The Bulldogs lead the BFNL for average contested possessions per game (177.4) and clearances (51.9).
A lot of that dominance started with Blake, but in terms of pinch-hitting second rucks in the BFNL, few have been better than Scanlon in 2024, and Waters is keen to see him take the leading role.
"We love to get Jack around the footy, and we pretty much classify him as another midfielder when he does," Waters said.
"He's a jovial, funny man but also a very smart footballer.
"In our last game when Braidon came off, he had 20 disposals, and all were around the footy."
Despite snaring the four points in round two, the Dragons were beaten at the coalface, with the Bulldogs having plus 21 contested possessions, plus 23 clearances and plus six centre clearances.
"Like any game, the midfield battle is going to be key to the outcome," Connick said.
"It was a good battle in round two, and both sides have plenty of inform players currently.
"They've been excellent at clearance and stoppage, while we've usually just kept our noses in front in those facets most games this season.
"But when we've not been at our best in those areas, our backline has coped really well."
