Revealed: every finalist for the 2024 Bendigo Business Excellence Awards

The team from Bendigo Brittle on a night they won a Bendigo Business Excellence Award. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Seventy-three finalists have been revealed for Bendigo business's night of nights.
The shortlist for the sought-after 2024 Bendigo Business Excellence Awards has gone public in what organisers say has been a highly competitive process.
"Entry numbers are ... up on last year across many ... categories, most significantly in the individual awards, with entries for the Regional Women's Business Award increasing by 50 per cent, and almost four times more Young and Professional Award entries," Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbert said.
Four groups were shortlisted for the new Climate Leader Award, including Bendigo Primary Care Centre, Bendigo Cosmetics, Hazeldenes Chicken Farms Pty Ltd and JL King & Co.
The next stage is -in-person judging, which will culminate in a gala awards night on August 15 at Red Energy Arena, similar to the one pictured below.
The shortlist:
Community Minded Award
Bendigo Ford
BBKM Plan Management Pty Ltd
Coliban Water
Passion Pizza Bendigo
Discovery Science and Technology Centre
Creative Industries Award
Lauren Starr Artist
Nest Design Studio
Props Theatre
Twenty-Four18
We Are Untold
Customer Focussed Award
3D Physiotherapy Health Group
Adventurbilities
Hip Pocket Workwear and Safety Golden
Square
MyVet Strathfieldsaye & Chip and Snip
Victorian Specialist Support Services
Climate Leader Award
Bendigo Primary Care Centre
Bendigo Cosmetics
Hazeldenes Chicken Farms Pty Ltd
JL King & Co
Diverse and Inclusive Award
Discovery Science and Technology Centre
Treehouse Paediatrics
Emerging and Energised Award
DUMAWUL
Kindness Society
Psych Assessment and Therapy Centre
Saranya Lee
Events and Tourism Award
Bendigo Chinese Association
Bendigo Heritage Attractions
Bendigo Jockey Club
Gastronomy Award
Collins Honey
Mackenzie Quarters
Health and Care Award
Bendigo Cosmetics
Bendigo Primary Care Centre
Flash Farm
MyVet Strathfieldsaye & Chip and Snip
Pivotal Occupational Therapy
Treehouse Paediatrics
Manufacturing Award
Hazeldenes Chicken Farms Pty Ltd
JL King & Co
Yarrawonga Manufactured Housing Pty Ltd
National/Global Footprint Award
ISH24
MSD Animal Health
Not-For-Profit
Bendigo Foodshare
Bendigo Primary Care Centre
Lifeline Loddon Mallee
Zonta Club of Bendigo
Professional Services Award
Janelle Stevens Property
Proactive Finance
Revolve IT
The KH Studio
Regional Women's Business Award
Josie Postlethwaite (Ladies with Tradies)
Julie Sheahan (3D Physiotherapy Health Group)
Lindsay Todd (Passion Pizza Bendigo)
Sam Cottingham (BBKM Plan Management Pty Ltd)
Small and Succeeding Award
Adventurbilities
Flash Farm
Props Theatre
The KH Studio
Social Procurement Award
Downer
Hazeldenes Chicken Farms Pty Ltd
Tech and Digital Award
MSD Animal Health
Pop Education
Revolve IT
Trade and Construction Award
Dobeli Electrics
Mikaela Jane Hair
RACE Services
Todd Newman Builders
Yarrawonga Manufactured Housing Pty Ltd
Volunteer of the Year
Kristen Beever (Props Theatre)
Peter Ball (Bendigo Military Museum)
Young and Professional Award
Alissa Van Soest (Discovery Science and Technology Centre)