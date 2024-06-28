From a lake for kayakers to a $7m hub: sportsground's remarkable turnaround

From a footy ground so flooded there kayakers on it to a $7 million community hub - what a difference six months makes.
In December 2023, wild eastern Australian weather over Christmas delivered Wedderburn 155mm of rain over two days, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
It completely flooded the town's sporting complex - Donaldson Park - to the extent there were reports of people kayaking on the football oval.
Fortunately, the floods did not dampen work on the Donaldson Park Community Hub which was opened in June 2024 at the Wedderburn Redbacks first home game of the season.
See below how the ground has changed from December 2023 covered in water to how it is now (use cursor to slide white bar left and right):
With the pavilion higher up than the football ground, flood waters did not reach the facility. Floodwaters were able to drain off the football oval causing little damage to the playing surface.
However, there was significant damage to the trotting track but repair work on that is almost complete.
Despite semi-regular flood events at Wedderburn - four in the past decade - December 2023 was the first time since 1973 that the footy ground had flooded.
Loddon Shire mayor Gavan Holt said the opening of the $7 million facility followed years of planning.
"As mayor, a councillor and community member, seeing this project come to fruition from the very first concept plans through to the magnificent new hub we have today is very special indeed," Cr Holt said.
The $7 million community hub at Donaldson Park is the biggest value single community project ever undertaken in the shire.
It includes social rooms, a kitchen, meeting room, kiosk, bar, office, change rooms, trainers' and first aid rooms.
In addition to the building itself, the new hub features 40 car parks, landscaping and irrigation, an accessible play space and paths and ramps for the convenience of all community members.
The project involved funding from the federal government ($4.53 million), state government ($1.38 million), Loddon Shire Council ($600,000), Inglewood & Districts Community Enterprises Limited ($100,000) and Harness Racing Victoria ($100,000).
The Donaldson Park Community Asset Committee, user groups and the Wedderburn Development Association provided $310,000 to the project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.