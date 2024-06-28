Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

From a lake for kayakers to a $7m hub: sportsground's remarkable turnaround

DC
By David Chapman
Updated June 29 2024 - 11:27am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curator Leon Holt at Donaldson Park, where people were kayaking on Christmas Day 2023. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Curator Leon Holt at Donaldson Park, where people were kayaking on Christmas Day 2023. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

From a footy ground so flooded there kayakers on it to a $7 million community hub - what a difference six months makes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.