Longevity, durability and quality: Kain Robins' remarkable milestone

It's 1998 and a 14-year-old Kain Robins is at home with his parents in Hopetoun.
Tim Conway, senior coach of Hopetoun Football Club, knocks at the door to talk to Robins' parents.
Conway could see Robins' potential and asked the teenager's parents permission to play the youngster in the senior side the following weekend.
Little did Conway know at the time that the game against Walpeup-Underbool would be the start of one of the finest careers in country football.
26 years, multiple premierships and a plethora of individual awards later, Robins this Saturday will run out for his 450th senior game of football when Marong hosts Newbridge at Malone Park.
"It goes so quick, it only feels like yesterday that I was first starting and all of a sudden now I'm 40 and approaching 450 games,'' Robins said this week.
"It's unbelievable when you think about it that way."
Hopetoun, Eaglehawk, the Bendigo Bombers in the VFL, Waratah and Nightcliffe in the Northern Territory league, Peel Thunder, Mt Pleasant, Charlton, Southern Mallee Giants and now Marong have benefitted from Robins' football talents.
Ironically, in his first senior game with Hopetoun he lined up across half-forward and his Walpeup opponent was Danny O'Shannessy, who would go on to be a team-mate of Robins' at Eaglehawk.
Robins moved to Bendigo when he was 17 to play with the Bendigo Pioneers and to start an apprenticeship as a builder.
While he would go on and become one of Eaglehawk's greatest players, he nearly never pulled on the boots for the Borough.
"I remember having meetings with Peter Tyack and Nev Clark about signing with South Bendigo,'' Robins recalled.
"Those meetings went well and I didn't really know which way to go. I didn't have any links to Eaglehawk, but a guy I knew, Brady Fitzpatrick, asked me to go along to Eaglehawk training one night.
"Derrick Filo had just taken over as coach and Jeremy Quick and Danny O'Shannessy were going to play there, so that was enough to get me over the line.
"I feel very lucky that I made that choice. Eaglehawk felt a lot like my home club Hopetoun and I met so many good people at Eaglehawk.
"I made lifelong friends and was lucky enough to win a couple of flags, so I'll be forever tied with that club."
In 120 senior games for the Borough, Robins established himself as arguably the best utility in Bendigo football.
He played as a key forward and, at times, on the wing, but he probably played his best football for the Hawks at centre half-back.
Across half-back is where he played most of the 2006 season - the year he won Bendigo football's highest individual honour the Michelsen Medal.
Traditionally, key defenders don't poll well in league medals, which was testament to Robins' dominance that season.
The following season he led the Borough to a thrilling two-point victory over Gisborne in the BFNL grand final and was awarded the VCFL Medal for his standout performance.
Robins was again one of the Borough's key playmakers in the nail-biting six point grand final win over Golden Square in 2008.
"My first senior flag was with Eaglehawk in 2007, which was pretty special,'' Robins said.
"That win broke a 25-year drought for Eaglehawk... and 2008 was awesome as well, so to be involved and around the club at the time was massive.
"(Coach) Derrick (Filo) was awesome for me. I could relate to his coaching style and he got me up and motivated me.
"We built a very strong bond as a team and he was one of my favourite coaches, that's for sure."
During his time with Eaglehawk, Robins had some enthralling battles with some of the best players in the competition.
His toughest opponent would come as no surprise to those who watched Bendigo footy in the 2000s.
"I had some really good battles with (Gisborne's) Luke Saunders, he was a great player.,'' Robins said.
"(Gisborne's) Marcus Barham was a tough opponent and (Castlemaine's) Brendan Shepherd was always intimidating. I had some good battles with those guys in the early 2000s."
Robins played about 30 VFL games for the Bendigo Bombers across 2004-2005.
"It was hard during that period because you were always playing second fiddle to the AFL-listed players,'' Robins said.
"I was only playing two quarters most weeks, so it was difficult to find form and that's why I got frustrated towards the end because I just wanted to play footy.
"I was there for the end goal to try and make it (to AFL), but it didn't work out and back to Eaglehawk I went."
Robins played for Eaglehawk from 2006 to 2008 before deciding to try his luck in the WAFL with the Peel Thunder alongside his Eaglehawk premiership team-mate Damien Lock and future Golden Square star Simon Rosa.
"Out of left field, Peel called Locky and I after we won the 2008 flag,'' Robins said.
"We had a meeting which went well and we decided it would be good to have a change of scenery and it was easier to go over together.
"The standard was really good, very similar to the VFL. The grounds were big and there was a lot of dry weather footy, which suited my game."
That season was to be Robins' last at state league level. He returned to the Borough for the 2010 BFNL season and has played country footy since then at Eaglehawk, Mt Pleasant, the Southern Mallee Giants, Charlton and Marong.
He had playing coach roles at the Southern Mallee Giants - a club formed via the merger of Hopetoun and Beulah - where he kicked 100 goals in successive seasons in 2016 and 2017 and tasted premiership success both years.
Across three stints with his home club he finished with 149 senior games.
"I always wanted to go back home to play at some stage,'' Robins said.
"Hopetoun and Beulah had merged and I had a lot of mates at the club. It was hard because of all the travel from Bendigo, but to have some success there made it worthwhile."
Robins returned closer to home to play for and coach Charlton for two years before the COVID-19 pandemic put footy on the backburner.
Ahead of the 2021 season Robins' former team-mate at the Bendigo Pioneers and Eaglehawk, Linton Jacobs, made contact about a potential move to Loddon Valley club Marong.
As the new coach of the Panthers, Jacobs wanted a key forward he could rely on and, despite Robins being in his late 30s, he was the ideal choice.
Jacobs played with and against Robins in the BFNL and HDFNL.
"When Kain was at his peak he was probably the most dominant player in Bendigo football for three or four years,'' Jacobs said.
"His ability to play any position and his craft and ability to dominate the air was pretty special. He was such a beautiful field kick as well.
"When you think about some of the players that did get an opportunity at the next level, Kain was probably unlucky not to get that chance.
"He did do a pre-season with Hawthorn in a bid to get a rookie spot, so he wasn't far away.
"He's probably in the top two players I played with alongside Grant Weeks. They were two different players, so they were hard to split, but they were both pretty special."
Jacobs and Robins have helped the Panthers to the past two LVFNL premierships and they're on track to win a third-straight flag this year.
"The impact Kain has had at Marong has been huge,'' Jacobs said.
"Marong had struggled to have key forwards for the previous decade, so to get him to the club was huge.
"He's still playing at such a high level, he's been in our best three or four players the past three weeks.
"He's always been a big game player and a match winner.
"The tricks he has makes him so hard to keep under wraps. His running ability to get up the ground and make space for others shows how unselfish he is as a player.
"I'm very thankful that when I took over the job that he backed me in and came out to the club because he's been such a huge part of our success.
"It's a huge achievement to play 450 games and it speaks volumes of him as a person and footballer.
"He's had a huge impact on and off the field at every club he's played at."
At age 40, Robins kicked 10 goals last Saturday in Marong's win over Mitiamo.
He doesn't have the same speed off the mark as he once did, but he is still one of the best forwards in the LVFNL.
He's kicked at least one goal in every game this year and has a total of 37 goals through nine games.
The only game in the past two-and-a-half seasons Robins hasn't kicked a goal was the 2022 grand final triumph over Bridgewater.
While he's in that sort of form he has no retirement plans.
"My body makes these decisions for me,'' Robins said.
"If I'd got a bad injury, touch wood, I would have probably packed up by now.
"I still feel good, I like keeping fit and I still enjoy the game and being around the boys.
"The fact we're having success makes it hard to pull the pin as well.
"I keep saying every year that this will be my last year, but I still feel fit and I still feel as though I can contribute.
"When that disappears it will be time to hang the boots up."
Saturday's milestone match will be a special occasion for Robins and his family.
His two children, seven-year-old Eden and five-year-old Jimmy, will join him as he leads the Panthers out for battle.
"I've always wanted them as part of my footy, so it will be great to have them run out with me on Saturday,'' Robins said.
"Once I get out there it will be business as usual and, hopefully, we can celebrate another win."
