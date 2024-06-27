BFNL blockbuster set for The Graveyard

Bendigo Addy sports reporter Luke West here.
A genuine blockbuster is on the cards in the BFNL this Saturday when the season's two standout sides Sandhurst (9-0) and Gisborne (7-1) lock horns at Gardiner Reserve.
The Dragons and Bulldogs were touted pre-season as the competition's likely two standout teams in 2024 and early in the second half of the season that's how it's playing out.
The game is featuring potentially the two players who may well be leading the Michelsen Medal through 11 rounds in the star midfield duo of Lachlan Tardrew (Sandhurst) and Brad Bernacki (Gisborne).
When they met at the QEO in round two it was a 15-point victory for the Dragons and another cracking contest looks on the cards at The Graveyard.
And even though the calendar is yet to tick over into July, could the region perhaps have its first century goalkicker of 2024 come 5pm Saturday?
Bridgewater's Lachlan Sharp has 86 goals for the season, including 45 in his past three games.
Given the form Sharp is in and with Bridgewater favoured to have a big win over Maiden Gully YCW, you certainly wouldn't discount Sharp kicking the 14 goals needed for the ton.
Enjoy your weekend at the football.
