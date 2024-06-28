'She's just so respected and loved': Panthers legend celebrates 200 games

TO HER many friends and clubmates at the Marong Football Club, Brittany Hercus is the glue that holds the place together.
From playing and coaching, to umpiring and administrating and the seemingly countless other roles she has filled in her years at Malone Park, there's little the popular Panthers identity hasn't done or wouldn't do.
While it's her playing accomplishments that will be celebrated this Saturday, when the girl they call Hercs plays her 200th netball game in the Panthers' B-grade clash against Newbridge, it's impossible to ignore all the many other things she has effectively turned her hand to over the years.
Hercus has been a staple of the Panthers' A and B-grade teams since joining the club as an 18-year-old in 2008.
It followed several junior seasons in the Golden City Netball Association with former club Southside.
One of her first coaches was Bob Gartside, who would later coach her at Marong in the early 2010s.
Despite some lean times on the netball side of things throughout her journey, Hercus has always stayed loyal to the Panthers.
Her years of service were broken only by a three-year stint at Rochester from 2016 to 2018, a decision she took purely to ingrain herself into the local community after accepting an appointment as a physiotherapist at the local hospital.
"I loved the club (at Rochester), but Marong has always been home and I was always going to come back," she said.
"I like doing what I can for the club and being a part of it," she added in reference to the many roles she has taken on over the years.
"I have trouble saying 'no' sometimes, I just want the best for everyone here.
"I especially love coaching the juniors. I've always been passionate about building our junior pathways, as I think that's something we previously missed out on at Marong.
"Netball ops and committee ... they were just areas I wanted to help out, so I've thrown my hand up a few times.
"They're massive tasks."
Hercus also turned her hand to being a trainer for the Panthers football teams in her early years, while completing her physiotherapy degree.
A three-time club best and fairest and a three-time runner-up, Hercus has always put team success above individual accolades.
She without hesitation declared her two premiership wins - one as coach of the 15-and-under team in 2022 and the other as a player in B-grade last year - as the undoubted highlights of her time at Malone Park.
Feats rivalled only by the year-to-year involvement at the club and the many friendships forged.
"Even in my early years when we weren't winning many games, or were losing by a lot, the camaraderie and friendships that I formed were amazing," she said
"All of my best friends have come out of Marong and that's because of the club.
"Socially, it's a really great place to be a part of.
"I have built up some awesome memories.
"I'm sure if I didn't have a premiership here, I'd still have fantastic memories and be grateful for what has happened to me.
"But it is always great to hold the premiership trophy up at the end of the season."
For Hercus, there's a feeling her career has in more ways than one come full circle at Marong.
The club's A-grade coach is again Robyn Cunnington, who she played alongside early in her career, and rates as arguably the best player she has seen in her time with the Panthers.
Hercus' partner in the goal circle in B-grade now is young gun Charli Crawford, one of the members of her premiership-winning 15-and-under team from two years ago.
In another link to the past, Charli's mum Jackie Crawford was the Panthers coach when Hercus first arrived at Marong.
"It's a nice little full-circle moment," she said.
"Jackie's the team manager, so she's there every week."
While there is a lot to play out in 2024, and a milestone to get over this week, Hercus hopes there might be some more premiership success to savour this season.
The Panthers' B-grade team will head into its match against top side Newbridge in third spot on the ladder, while the 17-and-unders are nicely placed in second behind Bridgewater, equal on eight wins, but separated by percentage.
As she prepared for her 200th game, Hercus was above all proud of where the club, in particular its netball program, is headed.
It's a far cry from the bumpy beginnings she endured.
"My first season we lost 90 to 19 to YCW, so we went through some lean years early on," she said.
"So, it's been really nice to see the progression back to Marong actually being a club people turn up to be worried about.
"We've seen an influx of some really good juniors, some coaches who have brought some great players across, and people bringing their friends.
"The good thing is once they come, they don't tend to generally leave. That's the beauty of Marong.
"When we get them out there, we keep them.
"I'm happy I'm still here and I know I'm never going anywhere else.
"Well, until someone comes and taps me on the shoulder and tells me I'm done," she concluded with a laugh.
If she could only use one word to describe Hercus' contribution to Marong, Panthers A-grade coach Robyn Cunnington said it would have to be 'massive'.
"She is so dependable. She has taken on the netball operations role and when she started playing she was a trainer as well," she said.
"She spent a few years doing that and still goes back to help them out whenever they need it.
"She umpires, coaches, coaches interleague - just a massive club person, who is so respected by everyone, from her teammates to the opposition.
"There is just a great level of respect for her.
"She did have a stint at Rochy, which we were quite sad about. But at the time that suited her life better.
"But since she's come back she's been Marong through and through.
"It wouldn't surprise me if she played 400 games."
Having watched Hercus in action closely for the Panthers B-grade this season, Cunnington insisted there was no doubt she still had what it takes to play A-grade.
"She was an A-grade player for a long time. It's only recently she's gone back to B-grade," she said.
"She'd still push the A-grade teams, it's just that combination (in B-grade) works best with a young gun alongside Hercs.
"She's taken Charli under her wing, which is what we needed.
"But to sum her up, she's just so respected and loved and we want her for the rest of Panther life."
