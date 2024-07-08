Huntly coach Kym Bell hails Hawks' commitment and attitude in tough season

HUNTLY will be eyeing a climb up the HDFNL ladder over the final five rounds of the season.
The Hawks broke through for their second win of the season against Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday in a hard-fought 40-37 triumph.
Despite the win, Huntly remained in ninth or bottom spot on the ladder.
But importantly, it drew the Hawks level with three other teams on two wins - North Bendigo, Mount Pleasant and LBU - in a logjam at the bottom half of the ladder.
If they can manage another win, the Hawks could find themselves off the bottom by season's end, albeit they do have an ultra-tough run home.
Their last four games, before a bye in round 18, include three against premiership contenders Colbinabbin, Elmore and Leitchville-Gunbower.
Their best hope of another win will be against North Bendigo in round 15 on July 20.
Second-year Hawks coach Kym Bell said it was a credit to her players that the mood at Huntly was still ultra-positive despite having enjoyed only two wins so far this season.
"The last time we played LBU we lost by four, so we thought we'd be a chance of getting over them this time, but the girls put it together nicely and played really well," she said.
"It was great to see.
"To come from five goals down at half-time to win the second-half by eight was a big effort.
"Our shooters (Caitlin Hinrichsen and Georgia Smith) really started to gel and, of course, there was some great defensive pressure further up the court."
The Hawks' win was highlighted by a best on court performance by Mikeely Baber.
"She ran centre all game and was really strong and consistent," Bell said.
"She took a lot of intercepts and really showed us what she can do.
"She controlled the ball well.
"Obviously everyone contributed well, but Mikeely and our goal shooters were probably the standouts.
"It was pleasing just to get a win.
"It was a tough start to the year. We did go through the first round without winning, so to pick up a couple of close ones shows their hard work is paying off.
"The girls are still training hard and putting the work in, it just hasn't happened on the scoreboard until now."
Bell further praised her players' preparation and work behind the scenes.
"We did have a bad loss early on in the season and from then on the girls have committed to training with intensity," she said.
"We run an optional session on Monday nights and a lot of the A-grade players will come to that.
"They certainly want to improve and they all have a great attitude."
The girls are still training hard and putting the work in, it just hasn't happened on the scoreboard until now- Huntly coach Kym Bell
The Hawks will be aiming for another committed effort this weekend against second-placed Colbinabbin at Huntly.
It's a tough time to be running into the Grasshoppers, who will be coming off a season-best victory over top-placed White Hills.
Colbinabbin won the teams' earlier season contest 61-27.
Huntly's other win this season was against Mount Pleasant by one goal in round 10.
This Saturday's round 14 match-ups: White Hills v North Bendigo, Huntly v Colbinabbin, Mount Pleasant v LBU, Heathcote v Elmore, Leitchville-Gunbower bye.
1. White Hills 11-1 (164.20%)
2. Colbinabbin 9-3 (135.82%)
3. Elmore 9-2 (119.47%)
4. Leitchville-Gunbower 8-4 (125.79%)
5. Heathcote 7-5 (100.60%)
6. North Bendigo 2-9 (79.29%)
7. Mount Pleasant 2-9 (76.61%)
8. Lockington-Bamawm United 2-10 (66.41%)
9. Huntly 2-9 (58.56%)
