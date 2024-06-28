Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Strikers and Roos star Milly Wicks finds strength through adversity

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 28 2024 - 2:56pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milly Wicks back in her familiar role at wing defence in the Bendigo Strikers' 10-goal championship win over the Western Warriors last Sunday at Red Energy Arena. Picture by Adam Bourke
Milly Wicks back in her familiar role at wing defence in the Bendigo Strikers' 10-goal championship win over the Western Warriors last Sunday at Red Energy Arena. Picture by Adam Bourke

THEY say adversity breeds resilience.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.