'I was very grateful': Abbey Grindal nails her shot at 23-and-under Strikers

NORTH Bendigo goal shooter Abbey Grindal says her year in the Bendigo Strikers' VNL development squad has done wonders for her game.
The 22-year-old's hard work and dedication was rewarded last week when she earned a call-up to the Strikers' 23-and-under team for their round 20 clash against Boroondara Express.
Grindal slotted in nicely alongside goal attack Mia McCrann-Peters in the final quarter, scoring five of the Strikers' nine goals for the quarter in a 63-44 loss.
It was a handy debut after only being notified of her call-up the previous afternoon by 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling.
"I got a call on Tuesday from Jayden - I was actually at work," Grindal said.
"I called him back when I finished. I was a bit shocked.
"It was pretty exciting.
"I was quite nervous, but it was an amazing opportunity, one I didn't expect.
"But I was very grateful."
Grindal, who was picked in the team as cover for an ill Chloe Langley, said the transition from the development squad to the 23-and-under team had been made particularly easy by her new teammates.
"The girls were awesome coming out onto the court. They were super-welcoming," she said.
"Once I was out there, I felt super-comfortable.
"Mia was in goal attack. I played with her at Castlemaine for a little bit and South Bendigo too."
Grindal could not speak highly enough of her time in the Strikers' development squad, which has been coached by Golden Square legend Jody Richards, and has trained regularly throughout the season and also played a handful of matches.
"It's been a great experience," she said.
"Having specialist coaches coming in has been really good in breaking things down and focusing on each area.
"Jody has been amazing. I've really enjoyed it.
"We played a couple of pre-season games at the start year and we played the final home match (against Western Warriors) and an intra-club match as well."
Now that she has had a taste of it, Grindal said she would love to force her way into the Strikers 23-and-under squad on a more permanent basis next season.
One player who might just do that from the development squad is Elmore midcourter Cayde Hayes, who also made her 23-and-under debut against the Express, starring at wing attack in the second half.
Grindal was rapt to see the 20-year-old not only given her opportunity but grasp it so brilliantly.
"She played amazingly. She went out there and absolutely killed it," she said.
"She was one of the best players on court in the second half.
"She definitely stood out."
Away from the Strikers, Grindal is looking forward to rounding out a 'highly-enjoyable' first Heathcote District league season at North Bendigo.
While things have not always gone to plan this season for the Bulldogs, who are in sixth place on the ladder with two wins, Grindal has been one of their strongest and most consistent performers.
They will need another robust performance on Saturday from their goal shooter, with the Bulldogs set to clash with reigning premiers White Hills.
North Bendigo is coming off a solid effort in a six-goal loss to Heathcote, which the Bulldogs led narrowly at half-time.
The Demons will be looking to rebound from their first loss of the season against Colbinabbin.
"Looking back, we haven't had the results we've wanted this season," Grindal said.
"But compared to how we were playing as a team at the start of the year to how we are now, it's amazing to see how the girls have come together, especially for such a brand-new team.
"There was only one girl from the previous year's A-grade side at the start of the year.
"But I feel we have done well and I am very proud of the girls.
"I've loved the move. They are an amazing club - really good people."
The only downside for Grindal was the early season ACL injury to fellow goaler Morgan McClellan that robbed the Bulldogs of one of their prize recruits.
"It was a shock to everyone," she said.
"Morgan has been so committed and has been to every training session and every game day, doing the stats.
"I think she's a professional at doing stats.
"She's back light training at the minute, so we'll see how she goes over the next few weeks.
"But it's great to see her back out there."
