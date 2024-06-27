Electric Wonderland, ice skating rink opens in Bendigo for school holidays

Despite the cold weather and patches of rain, there is a bright spark in Bendigo's future - the opening of the Electric Wonderland in Rosalind Park and an ice skating rink in Hargreaves Mall.
A pop-up mobile ice skating rink has been placed in Hargreaves Mall to bring some of the European winter atmosphere to Bendigo.
The skating rink will be open daily from 10am to 9pm with skate sessions running for 45 minutes and starting on the hour.
The last session will start at 8pm.
The ice skating will run until the end of the school holidays on July 14.
As well as the ice skating rink, Electric Wonderland is set to light up the Bendigo night life for the next two weeks as all ages are invited to journey through the park.
The wonderland has been fitted with more than 80,000 fairy lights, interactive eggs that change colour, a large laser light show and interactive sketch screens.
The Electric Wonderland is running over the school holidays from June 28 to July 14.
Each session time lasts for 20 minutes and runs from 6pm to 9pm on Sunday to Thursday and 6pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturday.
