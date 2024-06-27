Turner grasps big opportunity with Super Netball's Mavericks reserves

IT'S been a season like no other for star Sandhurst and Bendigo Strikers defender Ruby Turner, juggling the demands of multiple netball commitments, study and part-time work.
But that hasn't stopped her from grasping her biggest opportunity of all on the netball court.
Turner has spent the past month or so with Super Netball club Melbourne Mavericks' reserves team.
It's been the chance of a lifetime for Turner, whose previous accolades include selection in Australia's 19-and-under squad, and reward for her standout 2024 seasons in the VNL and BFNL.
"It's super-exciting. It's great for people in my position to get another opportunity at that next level," she said of her Mavericks experience.
"We've played a couple of practice matches so far. I play with a great group of girls.
"I am going to Tassie (this week), which is exciting.
"I'm pretty happy to get this chance."
The Mavericks reserves will head to Glenorchy this weekend, where they will play the Tasmania Wild at MyState Bank Arena, in the curtain raiser to Saturday's Super Netball clash between the Mavericks and Sunshine Lightning.
A blessing for Turner, her Mavericks selection has reunited her with her former VNL coach Kate Upton.
The 21-year-old spent four seasons at the North East Blaze under Upton, before returning home to join the Strikers for their debut season in Victoria's state premier netball competition.
"Kate is an incredible coach. I had her as a coach for four years at Blaze, so it's nice to be under her again.
"They're an amazing club, Mavericks.
"They train out at Waverley, which is a bit of a hike.
"It's a long way to go, but totally worth it."
While her Mavericks commitments will at times limit her appearances for Sandhurst, Turner backed the Dragons to be able to cover her absence and that of teammate Charlotte Sexton, who is playing with the Melbourne Vixens reserves and Victorian Fury.
This was evidenced by last Friday night's clash at the QEO against Kangaroo Flat, with the Dragons overcoming the Roos by five goals, with Kelsey Palpratt and Tess Keating stepping up from A-reserve to play big roles in defence.
"Obviously with Charlotte being out with Vixens/Fury, Tam (coach Tamara Gilchrist) has done a great job at managing all of our players," Turner said.
"We are lucky to have those A-res girls jump in when needed.
"Kelsey and Tess are amazing players. It's nice to watch them so seamlessly slot in.
"Our depth is incredible, but we need it when there are girls in and out all the time.
"It was a really tough game (against Kangaroo Flat). Both sides have been firing, so I was rapt with a five-goal win.
"There were some ups and downs throughout the game, but I'm proud of the girls for not taking their foot off the pedal.
"We couldn't quite seem to fully shake them, which is something we will have to work on.
"It's a matter of keeping our heads up and pushing through."
The win was soured by an ankle injury to Dragons skipper Meg Williams, who after missing several earlier season games, again faces weeks on the sidelines.
Turner could not hide her disappointment for her much-loved teammate.
"It's super-disappointing. I think everybody's jaw dropped when she went down," she said.
"It's the third time she has gone down this season. She's not really having a good run.
"It's quite devastating. Again, we're lucky we have got depth through our A-reserve girls.
"But it's a big loss for us. She was getting back to playing some great netball."
Sandhurst- and the Strikers too - have also had to make do without another brilliant defender in Imogen Sexton for the bulk of the year.
Asked if she had taken it upon herself personally to step up and assume greater responsibility in the absence of the Sexton sisters, Turner believed it was more a group mentality.
"I feel all of us, no matter who's in the backline, we have all worked together for so many years that we all share the load," she said.
"I don't feel as if I am taking on extra.
"Soph (Shoebridge) is great to work with and we have been working together since juniors.
"We all feel confident in each other. If someone flies for the ball, we all have each other's backs.
"It's a really good feeling and that's the same right throughout the court."
