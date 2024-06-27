Fire brought under control in Kangaroo Flat, police investigating

UPDATE: 4.30pm: Police are investigating after a fire broke out at a unit in Kangaroo Flat.
The fire started at 2pm on Friday, June 27 and the scene was under control by 2.50pm.
Police were treating the fire as suspicious and police tape had been placed around the property.
Investigations were ongoing, police said.
UPDATE, 2.30pm: Firefighters have brought the blaze under control and are inside mopping up.
The fire appears to have started within a unit.
It is not yet clear what caused the fire.
Police and fire crews remain on scene.
EARLIER: A house is on fire in Kangaroo Flat and emergency crews are gathering at the scene.
Firefighters have entered the unit with breathing apparatuses on.
They are working quickly to try to bring the blaze under control.
The incident is unfolding in Molesworth Road.
More to come.
