Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Fire brought under control in Kangaroo Flat, police investigating

Tom O'Callaghan
Jonathon Magrath
By Tom O'Callaghan, and Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 27 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters battled a 'suspicious' fire at a Kangaroo Flat unit. Picture by Darren Howe
Firefighters battled a 'suspicious' fire at a Kangaroo Flat unit. Picture by Darren Howe

UPDATE: 4.30pm: Police are investigating after a fire broke out at a unit in Kangaroo Flat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.